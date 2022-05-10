From admin clerk to PhD graduate: It’s never too late to chase your dreams

Special Correspondent

Retired teacher Lorna Jonathan beamed with pride as she graduated with a PhD (education) from the University of KwaZulu-Natal at the age of 65 – for research on the Zulu kinship system and its influence on orphaned children’s education.

On her 10th birthday, Jonathan had lost her own mother. She took care of her six siblings while striving to reach her goal of becoming a teacher.

She kick-started her dream by working as an administrative clerk at Stanger Primary School, a position she held for 26 years.

At the age of 40, she completed her teacher’s diploma, going on to complete an honours degree in education.

Jonathan had once written to the former KwaZulu-Natal finance and education MEC Ina Cronje, highlighting her aspiration of becoming a teacher.

“Within a beat, she responded to me and I was seconded to a local primary school to start my teaching career. Despite having no remuneration, I was spurred on for a career.”

A decade later, at the age of 50, Jonathan was appointed as a permanent teacher.

“I was finally able to make a difference and add value to the lives of pupils as an educator. I treasured every moment with my

young souls, knowing that I was given this platform to inspire, instil and awake imaginations to success.”

Her PhD thesis explores the lives of children in KwaZulu-Natal who had been orphaned, or were otherwise vulnerable, and how the Zulu kinship-care system – the placement of children with their relatives – came to the rescue.

“Orphanhood is widespread n because of the HIV/Aids pandemic, though there are also other contributing factors.

“The kinship-care system is the preferred option when it is necessary for a child to be removed from home and placed within a safe environment. It is the least restrictive and most family-like out-of-home [type of] placement,” Jonathan said.

For her study, orphaned children from three high schools in the KwaDukuza area were selected, while nine children were selected from a child-care facility in Durban.

She also did interviews with a social worker from the same facility.

Findings revealed that the families themselves were poor and humble, yet were open to accepting another child to care for.

“The Zulu kinship system continues to operate but is under severe stress and, at times, is not serving to protect children to the extent needed,” Jonathan said.

The pattern of families intervening to protect and care for children in difficulty is also borne out by township settings and mostly it is a labour of love, Jonathan said.

Her study also showed that some placements were subject to abuse and exploitation. In many cases, the care was inadequate simply because of the poverty of the new family.

“The impact of poverty on schooling and the degree of ostracism [of orphans] within schools, is a constant problem. In some families, the system failed to the point that the only option for vulnerable and orphaned children was institutional care.”

She said children in care had reported fully on the abuse and neglect that led to their placement. Most of those who were placed with extended family had enjoyed family life before the loss of parents.

An additional finding of her study was on the central role of mothers and the frequent absence of fathers, as well as the major role played in the extended family by grandmothers.

Despite the evidence of abuse and despite the evidence that institutional care was supportive and warm, children interviewed still expressed a longing for family life – which underscores the relevance of the kinship system.

Given the extent of abuse revealed in her study, Jonathan recommended ongoing visits by a social worker to orphaned children in extended families.

She gave a final reflection on her PhD and life journey.

“I am here today, living my dream and being my authentic self. There were nights when I had the candle burning at both ends.”

