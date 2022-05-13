4,500 blankets to keep KZN flood victims warm this winter

Kgomotso Phooko

Volunteers part of the 67 blankets for Nelson Mandela initiative dedicate their time to knitting 4,500 blankets for the flood victims in KwaZulu-Natal.

The initiative in partnership with humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers displayed a colourful ‘Rainbow Nation blanket of hope’ at Steyn City School in Midrand on Wednesday.

The knitted blankets were put together in a square shape to show a united nation blanket of hope to keep the flood victims warm this winter.

Giant nation blanket of hope rainbow

ALSO READ: Kindness is on the rise globally

KZN flood victims had their homes and belongings ravaged in the catastrophic storms that hit the province in early April.

Gift of the givers will distribute the blankets to charities and affected families in the province.

Brendan Grealy, the chairperson of the initiative on Friday, spoke to Talk Radio 702 about the growing interest in humanitarian work.

“We have now developed into 16,000 people in South Africa and we are part of nine other countries worldwide,” said Grealy.

More blankets needed

The volunteers spent two weeks knitting the homemade blankets which Grealy says means more than purchasing at the store.

“Each blanket is made with love, a homemade jersey or blanket is far warmer than a bought one. Because it comes from someone who dedicated two weeks of their life to make a beautiful blanket,” Grealy added.

The initiative has branches all over the country, and they’re looking for more people with knitting skills who can join the cause.

NOW READ: KZN relief efforts mired in protests, looting and distrust of government