Ramaphosa extends condolences to UAE over death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan

President Cyril Ramaphosa has on behalf of the government and people of South Africa extended his deepest condolences to the government and people of the United Arab Emirates after the death of His Royal Highness and President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at the age of 73.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan served as the President of the United Arab Emirates since 2004.

He was the second President of the UAE and the 16th Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. He was the eldest son of Sheikh Zayed, Founder of the United Arab Emirates.

“We offer our deepest condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai and Acting President of the United Arab Emirates, as well as to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

“We extend our sympathies to the Rulers and royal family as well as the government and people of the United Arab Emirates,” said Ramaphosa.

We mourn with them and share in their loss.

Ramaphosa recalled that the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan presided over major political reforms and made significant contributions to the socio-economic upliftment and welfare of the people of the United Arab Emirates, which remains a global example.

“[He] will be remembered for his tireless efforts in enhancing bilateral relations between democratic South Africa and the UAE and promoting the interests of the South African government and people.”

These relations were further strengthened by the state visits of former South African Heads of State.

Ramaphosa attended the South Africa National Day celebrations at the Expo 2020 in Dubai on 28 March 2022 and expressed South Africa’s honour to be part of this global event.

