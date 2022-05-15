WATCH: Joburg’s Kaserne building demolition

Citizen Reporter

The Kaserne building in Jeppestown was demolished on Sunday morning by the City of Johannesburg’s department of housing.

Kaserne building demolition

The building was condemned last year due to structural damage from a fire that broke out at least three times on separate occasions.

“Due to the numerous fires that broke out, it has then compromised the safety of the building thus the decision to implode the building which will then be used for the purpose of redevelopment,” said the City of Joburg in a statement.

In the last fire, nine lives were lost, including an infant, who succumbed to injuries after the five-storey building – which housed several informal settlements – started burning in 2021.

Six out of the nine people that died were burnt beyond recognition. More than 100 households made up of 135 individuals were affected by the blaze.

Joburg’s department of housing appointed Phoenecian Group, which is a dynamic demolition, civil, building, and geotechnical specialist to lead the demolition processes.

New housing development

The implosion will make way for a new Vertical Mixed Use (VMU) housing development that will accommodate about 2,000 families as part of the larger precinct development.

The VMU housing development, which includes a commercial and retail element, will create jobs during and post-construction.

Phoenecian had to carry out minimal ‘soft’ work within the building itself from a structural perspective, as another sub-contractor that is part of the professional team cleared out all of the internals.

“This is to ensure that these structures do not remain standing while the rest of the building collapses around it,” explained the City.

After the demolition, the service provider’s bulk earthworks division will move in to break the rubble down further so it can be reused as a platform substrate for the next stage of the overall development of the site.

NOW READ: It’s all systems go for Kaserne building demolition, avoid surrounding roads