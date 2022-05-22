Moerane was a leader who put the people of SA first – Ramaphosa

Faizel Patel

President Cyril Ramaphosa said late former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane was a leader who put the people of South Africa first and was a leader with integrity.

Ramaphosa was delivering the eulogy at Moerane’s funeral service on Sunday at the Kwabhekilanga Sports Ground in Alexandra.

Moerane succumbed to his injuries at the Milpark Hospital on Wednesday, just over a week after he was involved in a car crash.

Ramaphosa said Moerane was loyal to the African National Congress (ANC) and served the party without expectation of personal reward.

He said Moerane respected and safeguarded the resources meant for the people.

“He has left us with lessons of value. He loved the city dearly and its people. Today we are burying a leader who put the people of South Africa first and a leader with Integrity. He was well informed about the plight of the people and the grandeur detail of the problems faced by the city.”

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile said Moerane’s death has left a gaping wound in the hearts of many people.

Mashatile was one of Moerane’s closest friends.

“Comrades, it is often said that time heals. Sadly, however, this is yet to be the case with many of us who are still coming to terms with what happened to our beloved son, husband, father, family member, fellow golfer, colleague, comrade and friend on that fateful day, about two weeks ago.”

Gauteng Premier David Makhura described Moerane as “…a sensible man pushed by love for others who seeks to unravel issues and make progress for individuals”.

Meanwhile, the unfortunate deaths of former African National Congress (ANC) mayors has left City of Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse fearing that she could be next.

Democratic Alliance (DA) mayor Phalatse told mourners that the deaths of Jolidee Matongo and Geoff Makhubo, who both died within a three-month period last year, has raised some questions and rumours about the mayoral seat.

She said 18 councillors have died between 2016 and 2021, including former ANC mayors Matongo and Makhubo.

