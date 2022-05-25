Daily news update: Zandile Mafe bail, Flabba’s killer granted parole and Home Affairs budget

Citizen Reporter

Here is your daily news update. Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

Zandile Christmas Mafe appears at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court in connection with the fire at Parliament on 11 January 2022. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Christmas Mafe’s appeal of his bail denial will be reheard by the Western Cape High Court on 30 May 2022.

Judge James Lekhuleni and Judge Daniel Thulare on 25 April heard marathon arguments on the appeal application and reserved judgment.

On Tuesday, the spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the Western Cape, Eric Ntabazalila, said the judges came to a split decision on the matter.

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court during their bail application on 4 November 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

A senior Department of Home Affairs official has been dismissed after it emerged that he recommended the permanent stay of self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his family in South Africa.

The department on Monday announced that former Chief Director Ronney Marhule was found guilty of gross dishonesty, gross negligence and non-compliance with the Immigration Act when he recommended issuing the permits to Bushiri’s family, “which they did not deserve”.

The department said Marhule had also been charged regarding permanent residence permits issued to two other people, Mohamed Afzal Motiwala and Fatima Ebrahim.

Part of Caversham road in Pinetown has been washed away on April 12, 2022 in Durban, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

Concerns have been raised that the flood disaster relief and recovery in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) is going to cost at least R25 billion.

Government officials briefed Parliament’s ad-hoc joint committee on flood disaster relief and recovery on Monday.

The province experienced more rains on Saturday, following last month’s devastating floods which claimed over 440 lives and left a trail of destruction.

Lizeka Tonjeni appearing on Tuesday at the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court. Picture: Supplied

A government agency official charged with corruption in connection with a multimillion-rand contract that was awarded to controversial communications company, Digital Vibes, has been granted bail of R5,000.

Lizeka Tonjeni, who works for the Municipal Infrastructure Support Agency (MISA), on Tuesday appeared before the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court after she handed herself to police at the Pretoria Central Police Station.

Sindisiwe Manqele during her sentencing at the Palm Ridge High Court on March 10, 2016 in Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images / City Press / Leon Sadiki

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has confirmed that Sindisiwe Precious Manqele, who was convicted for the murder of her boyfriend Nkululeko “Flabba” Habedi, has been released on parole.

In a statement, the department said Manqele was granted parole on Tuesday in terms of Section 73 of the Correctional Services Act.

“This decision was taken by the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board, (CSPB) having assessed Manciele’s profile as submitted by the Case Management Committee and other material presented for the purposes of parole consideration,” the department said.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi. Picture: GCIS

Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi says a complete overhaul is needed regarding South Africa’s immigration system.

Delivering the Department of Home Affairs’ budget during Parliament’s mini plenary vote meeting on Tuesday, Motsoaledi labelled the country’s immigration issues as an “elephant in the room”.

“I don’t have to outline what is taking place on in our country about this problem. It is a crisis that we are well aware of, however, if I were to start to outline what we need to do, it will need its own budget speech,” he said.

Workers associated to the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) march to ArcelorMittal South Africa on 24 May 2022. Picture: Michel Bega

Iron and steel mills company ArcelorMittal South Africa has accused the National Union of Metalworkers (Numsa) of failing to address numerous acts of violence and intimidation against its non-striking workers.

The company refused to accept a memorandum from demonstrators who’d marched to its offices in Vanderbijlpark on Tuesday, 24 May 2022.

“ArcelorMittal South Africa did not permit a march to deliver a memorandum at the company’s offices,” said Group Manager, Stakeholder Engagement & Communication Tami Didiza.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholtz and President Cyril Ramaphosa Photo: The Presidency/Twitter

President Cyril Ramaphosa said Germany is committed to supporting South Africa’s efforts towards industrialisation, infrastructure development and job creation.

Ramaphosa hosted German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on an official visit after he was elected chancellor in December 2021, succeeding former chancellor Angela Merkel

He said Scholz’s visit to South Africa comes at a time when the country is recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Afrikaans musician Steve Hofmeyr. Photo: Gallo Images/Netwerk24/Felix Dlangamandla

“Just to say, my opinions are sincere,” Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr wrote in a recent Facebook post.

He claims to constantly comment fairly on all situations he chooses to talk about. “Don’t confuse criticism for hate speech or offensiveness,” he says. Although he says he almost never hates, he admits to often offend “just because it’s so easy.”

Steve Hofmeyr says that he distinguishes between hurtful and harmful. “No one has the right not to be insulted. We do, however, draw a line when it comes to incitement to violence.”

Grant Margeman saw his game time limited at Mamelodi Sundowns. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Stellenbosch FC are said to be preparing an offer to Mamelodi Sundowns for the signing of former junior national team player Grant Margeman, who has been on loan at Swallows FC this season.

Margeman was signed by the Brazilians two years ago following a good spell with Ajax Cape Town (now known as Cape Town Spurs).

According to a source, Stellies are prepared to get the midfielder on loan or table a permanent deal for him should Sundowns agree on it, but, it is unlikely the Pretoria team would want to let go of a promising star.

Lehlohonolo Seema, Coach of Lamontville Golden Arrows. Picture: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Golden Arrows climbed to the top of the half of the table thanks to their 2-1 victory over rivals AmaZulu in the DStv Premiership Durban derby played at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Tuesday.

Abafana Be’sthende are now in eighth spot with 40 points, while AmaZulu remain in sixth place with 41 points.

But, for Arrows, the top eight spot is not yet guaranteed, as a win for SuperSport United in their last game will see the Lamontville-based team drop to position nine on the log.