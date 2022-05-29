Daily news update: ANC Ekurhuleni elective conference, Zikalala criticises NGOs, horror crash on N3

Citizen Reporter

Here is your daily news update. Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

The ANC Ekurhuleni elective conference has been rocked by disruptions with claims of member manipulation.

The conference, being held in Fourways, Johannesburg, over the weekend, was set to start on Saturday but had to be delayed several times over accusations that some members have been disqualified and certain branches have been excluded.

There are also reports of problems with the verification process at the conference.

Political analyst Levy Ndou said the disruptions were unfortunate but not surprising.

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala. Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) premier Sihle Zikalala has accused some non-governmental organisations (NGOs) of not sticking to their promise to assist towards the recovery and rebuilding in the province.

Parliament’s Ad-Hoc Joint Committee on Flood Disaster Relief and Recovery made its first physical visit to KZN on Saturday for oversight purposes as Zikalala briefed MPs on what has been happening on the ground in the affected areas in the province.

While donations have poured in for NGOs, such as Gift of the Givers, since floods hit KZN, Sihle Zikalala said there were coordination challenges between government and the civil society organisations.

“A lot has been said yet what is said is not finding expression on the ground. Currently, government is made to be seen as a government that is unable to carry resources and [that] it can’t account. Lots of these NPOs and NGOs have been given money to assist people [but] nothing has been delivered on the ground,” he said.

Fire engulfs taxi and passengers in horror crash into truck on N3 in Pietermaritzburg Picture: Twitter / @_ArriveAlive

An unknown number of people have died following a horror crash involving nearly 10 vehicles on the N3 in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

In the early hours of Saturday, two trucks, a bakkie, minibus and five other cars were involved in a collision resulting in a fully laden taxi bursting into flames, according to Arrive Alive.

Netcare 911 paramedics responded to scene, which took place on the N3 south bound between the Peter Brown and Chatterton Road off-ramps.

“When rescuers arrived on scene, the fire had spread to other vehicles and had engulfed the taxi with all its occupants.”

Western Cape legislature speaker Masizole Mnqasela, outside the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court in Cape Town on 7 February 2011. Picture: Gallo Images/The Times/Shelley Christians

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has suspended Western Cape speaker Masizole Mnqasela pending the Hawks‘ investigation into him over alleged corruption.

The DA suspended Mnqasela from all party activities pending the finalisation of an investigation and disciplinary proceedings against him.

This is after the party’s provincial executive committee (PEC) met on Friday and decided to suspend Mnqasela following the Federal Legal Commission’s (FLC’s) investigation.

Cape Point Light Meat Shredded Tuna in Water | Picture: Twitter

Due to the possibility of cans with defective double seams, retailers Shoprite and Checkers have announced a voluntary recall of cans of Cape Point Light Meat Shredded Tuna in Water.

The recall is specifically for the 170g cans which have been recalled as a precaution.

“To date, we have not received any complaints and this action is being taken out of an abundance of caution,” said the retailers in a statement.

Advocate Malesela Teffo speaks to his lawyer at the Hillbrow Magistrates court in Johannesburg, 29 April 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney

Advocate Malesela Teffo says his legal battles will not affect the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial after his common assault and trespassing case was postponed.

Teffo made a brief appearance in the Hillbrow Magistrate’s Court on Friday, where his lawyer, Tshepo Thobane, requested that the magistrate presiding over the advocate’s case recuse himself.

After hearing the matter, Magistrate Bradshaw postponed Teffo’s case to July for submissions.

Teffo, who is currently out on R10,000 bail, is the defence advocate representing four of the suspects accused of murdering former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa in 2014.

He has since said his court case won’t have an impact on the Meyiwa trial.