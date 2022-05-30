Senzo Meyiwa trial: Defence to take further action against Netflix production, says Teffo

Citizen Reporter

The defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, advocate Malesela Teffo, says the Pretoria High Court’s decision to grant Netflix permission to film the proceedings will not go unchallenged.

Ten10 Films, which is a production house shooting a documentary for Netflix, had applied to film court proceedings along with several other media houses.

While Ten10 Films was granted access, the defence filed an application for the production house to be removed from court.

The application, however, was dismissed, with Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela ruling on Monday that the production house will be allowed to film the trial.

“I cannot order the people representing Netflix to vacate the courtroom. I cannot order Ten10 films to vacate. Whoever has an issue with that will take it up through the proper legal channels,” the judge said.

But Teffo has indicated that the ruling will be challenged.

“Ten10 Films is a film production. There is a huge difference between a film production and a media house. Film production companies is for the money. They are supposed to buy their material from the likes of SABC, eNCA and others,” he told the media after court proceedings ended on Monday.

“We are of the view that these people want to make money at the expense of these proceedings. They are not going to stop. Next time they are going to make another [documentary],” Teffo added.

Teffo expressed concern as the Netflix documentary was released days before the trial started, arguing that it was exposing some witnesses to harassment and intimidation.

“Ten10 Films/Netflix are benefitting from the death of Senzo Meyiwa. They are exposing our witnesses to intimidation. It has never happened in the history of our country that a documentary is filmed even before the court proceedings have started,” the advocate said.

Meanwhile, advocate Ben Winks, the legal representative for Ten10 Films, argued that the production company’s application to be part of the proceedings was approved by the court registrar.

“Documentary makers are media houses. My client is not relying on the general permission of other media houses. My client submitted an application to the registrar, and it was approved,” Winks told the court.

Meyiwa, former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, was fatally shot at the Vosloorus house of the mother of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, in 2014.

Five men – Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli – are currently standing trial for the murder, which got underway last month after multiple postponements.

The suspects – who have all pleaded not guilty – have been charged with premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.

A witness, Brigadier Philani Ndlovu, in the trial died earlier this month, but the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed that he was not regarded as a key witness.

Ndlovu was identified by a state witness as one of the first people to respond to the scene where Meyiwa was murdered and was expected to appear as the state’s witness