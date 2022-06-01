Sisulu worried Comair’s grounded flights will hurt domestic tourism

Narissa Subramoney

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has expressed concern following the grounding of all Comair flights, saying it would have a negative effect on domestic tourism.

Comair is responsible for up to 40% of the country’s aviation capacity.

“This comes at a bad time as families are preparing for school holidays and some international holidaymakers are preparing to spend their summer holidays in South Africa,” said Sisulu.

South Africa’s tourism industry, along with that of the rest of the globe, was dealt a death blow during the pandemic. But officials had hoped that the surge in domestic travel would provide some respite for the ailing tourism sector.

According to Sisulu, domestic travel contributed positively to demand in the Covid-19 period, driven by campaigns and pricing targeted at the local market.

“This was positive and helped create better understanding within the market and through this exposure propelled the market to diversify its offerings,” Sisulu said.

Comair announced on Tuesday that it was suspending all Kulula.com and British Airways flights it operates under a licence agreement. British Airways (operated by Comair) and kulula.com ticket sales have also been suspended with immediate effect.

Comair has announced that all British Airways and Kulula flights will be suspended from Wednesday 1 June until further notice as it tries to secure further funding. Picture: Hein Kaiser.

The flights were suspended amid funding problems at the airline.

Comair has advised customers not to travel to the airport unless they have alternative arrangements if their flights have been cancelled.

“Kulula.com customers on suspended flights have the option of a Travel Bank credit or can request a full refund of their ticket value,” read a message on the website.

The Travel Bank credit can be used by the passenger or someone else. Affected customers can e-mail MNContactCentre@comair.co.za.

“Comair’s business rescue practitioners have advised that the process to raise the necessary capital is in progress and that there is reason to believe funding may be secured,” said the Tourism Department in a statement.

Comair is confident this is just a temporary setback.

“Comair is inherently a viable business. We have two of the best airline brands in the country. We are on track to carry over 4 million passengers this year and generate R5.3 billion in revenue.

“We have excellent staff, a modern fleet, good sales, and distribution channels and low operating costs, which is why we believe the funding will be secured, ” said the airline’s CEO Glen Osman.

Osman said flights would resume once funding was secured.

Meanwhile, Sisulu said global tourism was rebounding despite lingering Covid restrictions and the effects of the conflict in Ukraine.

However, tourist arrival numbers are not yet back to pre-pandemic levels.

“The pace of recovery is slow and uneven across world regions, and this is due to varying degrees of mobility restrictions, vaccination rates, and traveller confidence,” concluded Minister Sisulu.

