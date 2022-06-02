Thursday 2 June 2022: Queen’s Jubilee, SA news, Wordle hint, Today in History and more

Cheryl Kahla

Today – Thursday 2 June 2022 – is the 153rd day of the year.

It’s Queen Elizebeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. She was crowned as queen of England at the Westminster Abbey on this day in 1953.

People are also encouraged to leave the office earlier today – no jokes, keep reading. Here’s what else you need to know about the second of June.

Thursday 2 June 2022 at a glance

In South Africa today

Youth Month launch

Goverment will be launching Youth Month in Soweto today under the auspices of the Department of Women, Youth and Person With Disabilities (DWYPD).

It’s the perfect opportunity to highlight challenges faced by the youth, present possible solutions through dialogues, as well as to showcase opportunities available for the youth.

South African news

At 10am, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula will engage rail stakeholders and the business sector on the National Rail Policy White Paper.

The African National Congress (ANC) will also host a briefing at 11am on the state of readiness for the 10th Provincial Conference in Limpopo.

In Parliament today

The NA Programming Committee is scheduled to consider its programme and the Bills before the House and Committee schedules.

At 2pm, the NA hybrid plenary will debate the National Health Amendment Bill and the Disaster Management Amendment Bill.

The NCOP’s virtual plenary at 2pm will have two policy debates on Budget Votes – the first debate will be on Budget Vote 28 (Police), Budget Vote 21 (Civilian Secretariat) and Budget Vote 29 (IPID).

The second debate will be on Budget Vote 17 (Higher Education and Training).

Today in history

1935: The South African cricket team beat England for the first time on English soil

1946: Ghetto Act or The Asiatic Land Tenure Act No 28 of 1946 is passed

1959: ANC leader Chief Albert Luthuli was banished by Apartheid Government for 5 years

1989: Sandra Smith is the last woman to be executed in South Africa

1990: Mandela meets De Klerk in Pretoria

2011: ANC stalwart, Albertina Sisulu dies

Nelson Mandela and FW de Klerk held discussions in Pretoria on 2 June 1990 to discuss progress made in the implementation of the Groote Schuur Minutes.

FW de Klerk and Nelson Mandela during a joint briefing before the start of historic talks between the ANC and the apartheid government. Photo: AFP/Rashid Lombard

RIP Albertina Sisulu

Albertina Sisulu – born on 21 October 1918 at Xolobeni in Transkei, now Eastern Cape – died at her Linden home, Johannesburg at the age of 92 on 2 June 2011.

Quote of the Day: Women are the people who are going to relieve us from all this oppression and depression. Albertine Sisulu

Sisulu – who was also known as the ‘Mother of the Nation’ – was a nurse and one of the most important leaders of anti-Apartheid resistance in South Africa.

Nelson Mandela and Albertina Sisulu at the opening of the Walter Sisulu Paediatric Cardiac Centre for Africa on 7 November 2003. Photo: AFP/STINGER

Birthdays

Zachary Quinto, American Actor

Takashi Inui, Japanese football player

Mark Plaatjes, South African runner and coach

Maryka Holtzhausen, South African netball player

Deaths

Leon Garfield, English author (1966)

Jim Hutton, American actor (1979)

Albert Bittlmayer, German footballer (1977)

Ogata Kōrin, Japanese painter (1716)

Wordle hint, Thursday 2 June 2022

If today’s Wordle is tripping you up, fret not; we’ve got your back. Wordle 348 might trip you up, so you’ll have to choose wisely.

Before you give up, though, try these tips:

Use a word with the most popular vowels – A and E – and make sure the same letter doesn’t appear twice in your guess.

Avoid letters such as X, Z and Q until later on; these aren’t used as often as A, E, R, S and T.

I personally start the game with ARISE and TOUCH.

However, the words RAISE and MOUNT are worthy contenders too.

Today’s Wordle starts with the Letter S. It contains four consonants, one vowel, and two syllables. None of the letters are repeated twice.

Synonym: Ostentatious.

Thursday 2 June 2022 is…

Trooping the Colour

Trooping the Colour is a ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army dating back to 1748. Every year, the Queen travels down The Mall, a road in Westminster, to observe the tradition.

The impressive display of pageantry is a grandiose parade with the Queen’s troops, The Household Division, on Horse Guards.

More than 1,400 officers along with 200 horses, and some 400 musicians partake in the royal procession and ceremony, escorted by the Household Cavalry.

Leave The Office Early Day

If you’ve always dreamt of leaving the office earlier, today is for you. Leave The Office Early Day was created by Laura Stack, a specialist in employee productivity.

In 2004, Stack noted how Americans worked nearly 50 hours a week – totalling 350 hours a year more than most Europeans

She thus created the day to raise awareness of the benefits of increased workplace productivity. Use the day to make small adjustments in the way you approach work.

Rocky Road Day

Rocky Road Day is a day dedicated to the eating of Rocky Road ice cream; a dessert made from marshmallows, nuts, and chocolate.

In addition to being an ice cream flavour, Rocky Road is actually a popular dessert that is even older than ice cream.

