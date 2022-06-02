WATCH: Veldfire may be responsible for electricity outages – City Power

Faizel Patel

City Power warned that veldfires may be responsible for electricity outages affecting some areas, including Lenasia and Eldorado Park.

The power utility said the Lenasia Service Delivery Centre dealt with major outages since Sunday.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said it is concerned about people setting fires under transmission lines which have led to several of the recent outages.

“The outages affected Nancefield, Nirvana, and Eldorado which are interconnected through the transmission lines, plunging several areas into darkness around the evening.

“However, on investigation after every outage, no technical fault was found on the transmission lines, transformers, feeder boards and distributors.”

ALSO READ: Vandalised substation plunges Ekurhuleni into darkness

Mangena said the transmission lines caused the trip due to the billowing smoke caused by multiple fires under the line servitude.

“Even this afternoon, City Power teams noticed several fires under the transmission lines near Nancefield substation, the N12 and Nirvana substation”.

He said City Power suspects “this is the reason for the current outage affecting same areas.”

“We cannot stress enough the severe impact veldfires have on the operation of transmission lines and the quality of electricity supply. We expect more of these during the dry season after winter,” Mangena said.

During winter, many areas which have overgrown grass are set alight to clear the area.

However, this could at times cause visibility problems for motorists – especially when the fire is near major freeways.

City Power said it has a standing programme on the cutting of grass bushes and trees under the servitudes with the help of Joburg City Parks to avoid the risk of fires and trees being blown into the lines by the wind.

“We however urge communities to refrain from setting fires under or near electricity infrastructure, which is illegal and a crime if one is found.”

Meanwhile, Johannesburg MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Service Department (EISD) Michael Sun condemned the attack and intimidation of councillors in Soweto.

Frustrated Soweto residents lashed out at several councillors following a lack of power supply to their communities.

NOW READ: Electricity woes: Soweto residents condemned for attacking councillors