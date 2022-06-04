Rassie Erasmus apologises, says Twitter account hacked after porn tweet

Citizen Reporter

South Africa’s World Cup-winning coach and director of rugby Rassie Erasmus said his Twitter account was hacked after a pornographic clip was retweeted from his account on Friday night.

Erasmus apologised to his followers shortly before 6am on Saturday morning after being made aware of the tweet.

Rassie Erasmus’ Twitter account hacked

“Sorry guys about that inappropriate tweets! The handle has been hacked!”

Sorry guys about that inapropriate tweets!! The handle has been hacked!! Reallly sorry about that!! I am trying to sort it out !!! Rassie — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) June 4, 2022

A few hours later, Rassie took to Twitter again, saying the “hackers still seem to have the retweet from earlier appearing in some places although it has been deleted on my side and reported”.

“Hopefully my account will be sorted shortly”, he added.

National training camp

Erasmus and Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber are currently preparing for the start of the first national training camp from Monday.

Several players not involved in the United Rugby Championship playoffs will take part in the camp before more players join when their franchise teams are done with their URC commitments.

The Boks’ first action of 2022 is against Wales in a three-Test series in July. They will then play in the Rugby Championship before touring Europe at the end of the year.