‘We will support him,’ says Rassie as Bok prop’s hearing looms

By Ross Roche

3 February 2026

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is hopeful that Asenathi Ntlabakanye's doping hearing will fall in his favour next month.

Ntlabakanye

Springbok and Lions prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye faces a doping hearing in late March, which could massively impact his rugby future going forward. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus admitted that he was worried about powerhouse prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye’s upcoming doping hearing, but said the national rugby team would try to support the budding talent as best they could.

Ntlabakanye had a breakout year in 2025, impressing for the Lions, which led to his first Springbok callup and subsequent Test debut against Italy in July. In all, he has played four times for the Boks, including a match against the Barbarians.

The 26-year-old was also selected for the Barbarians team that faced an All Blacks XV in England in November, showing how popular of a player he has become.

But there has been a dark cloud hanging over his head ever since Saru announced in August last year that Ntlabakanye returned an “adverse analytical finding” during random testing by the South African Institute for Drug Free Sport.

He was subsequently charged with two anti-doping rule violations, and was meant to have a hearing in December, only for it to be postponed until the end of March.

Ntlabakanye’s widely reported defence has been that he unknowingly took the banned substances, one that was picked up, and one that he himself declared, and that a doctor prescribed them for a medical condition.

Sparked hopes

That has sparked hopes that he may escape major punishment, though a four-year ban is usually handed out in these cases, and a two-year ban is also a distinct possibility. If he gets lucky, he may be cleared of any wrongdoing.

The fact that despite having tested positive, he has been allowed to continue playing, also seems to indicate that the situation isn’t as cut and dry as it usually is when a player returns an adverse finding.

Ntlabakanye will find out his fate late next month.

Erasmus, who addressed the media in Cape Town last week, hopes that the outcome will be in Ntlabakanye’s favour, but is wary of what could happen.

“I’m nervous for him, because I know how hard he has trained and improved. But this is a separate thing that we don’t have any involvement in,” said Erasmus.

“But certainly, as much as we can support him, we will do that, and I hope that the right story comes out with the right result.

“Hell, he has been working hard and I really enjoy him.

“I don’t think he did anything wrong on purpose. But I am not making any judgements, I just hope that he comes out on the right side of that (hearing).”

