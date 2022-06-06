Daily news update: Ramaphosa denies ever stealing money, ANC conference results and Rafa makes history

Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has broken his silence on the alleged theft of $4 million (R61.8 million) in cash at his Limpopo-based Phala Phala farm in 2020.

Ramaphosa on Sunday reflected on the matter during his closing address at the 10th ANC Limpopo provincial conference.

He told delegates the alleged millions of US dollars were not the proceeds of crime and that he had never looted taxpayers’ monies.

“I have never stolen money from anywhere. Be it from our taxpayers, be it from anyone; I’ve never done so and will never do so,” Ramaphosa said.

Sihle Zikalala Picture: Supplied

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has opened a criminal case at the Durban Central Police Station against former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu for assault and crimen injuria.

This comes after an incident that took place during the Ingoma kazwelonke competition held at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

According to the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government, there has been a series of recent episodes during which Mchunu hurled verbal abuse and invectives at Zikalala without justification or provocation

President Cyril Ramaphosa and first lady, Tshepo Motsepe. Photo: Stud Game Breeders

President Cyril Ramaphosa is an avid and well-known game collector and breeder of Africa’s exotic wildlife.

Phala Phala is a ‘rare game’ breeding program that contributes to the extension and deepening of South Africa’s conservation efforts, particularly the preservation of South Africa’s wildlife heritage.

Phala Phala is one of six breeders forming part of the elite auction group, Stud Game Breeders.

Stud Game Breeders focus on supplying superior genetics to the industry.

Newly elected ANC Johannesburg regional chairperson Dada Morero. Picture: Twitter/@ANCJHB

The newly elected chairperson of the ANC in the Johannesburg region, Dada Morero, says part of the immediate tasks of the region’s new leaders will be to focus on being an effective opposition party in council, with the aim to “collapse” the DA-led coalition government in Joburg.

ANC Joburg regional conference

Morero was elected this weekend at the 15th ANC Joburg regional conference at the Idle Winds Lodge and Conference Centre in Centurion.

Morero beat his challenger, acting regional chair Eunice Mgcina, by 153 votes. Mgcina received 143 votes.

President Vladimir Putin congratulates military and civilian personnel and veterans of the Border Guards Service on Border Guard’s Day, at Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow on 28 May 2022. Photo: AFP/Mikhail Metzel/Sputnik

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Sunday that Moscow will strike new targets if the West supplies long-range missiles to Ukraine and said new arms deliveries to Kyiv were aimed at “prolonging the conflict”.

If Kyiv is supplied with long-range missiles, “we will draw the appropriate conclusions and use our arms…. to strike targets we haven’t hit before,” Putin was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying.

Rafael Nadal after securing his latest victory at Roland Garros. Picture: Getty Images

Rafael Nadal won a 14th French Open and record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title on Sunday with a straight-sets rout of Casper Ruud to become the oldest male champion at Roland Garros.

In a disappointing final, 36-year-old Nadal won 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 with victory coming 17 years to the day since he claimed his first French Open as a 19-year-old in 2005.

Nadal won the last 11 games of the final and is now two Slams ahead of old rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer with Sunday’s victory coming against all the odds.