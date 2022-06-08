12-year-old girl to get life-changing surgery after being raped by several men

Kgomotso Phooko

A 12-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by several men, leading to her uterus and bladder being damaged, is set to have life-changing surgery to repair the damage caused by the rape.

The girl needs to wear nappies as she cannot control her bladder. According to doctors at Tembisa Hospital, her uterus was also damaged, which has thus far prevented her from getting her period.

The rape incidents

The girl from Kempton park, who cannot be named to protect her identity, was raped multiple times while living with her alcoholic mother. The men would allegedly break into the house and rape the girl when her mother was not around.

At first, she did not tell anyone about the rapes but after the incidents became too frequent she confided in her neighbour.

The neighbour took her to the police station and a case of rape was opened. However, since the girl could not identify the alleged perpetrators, no arrests were ever made. Her mother has since been arrested on child negligence charges.

In January 2021, social workers placed the girl in a shelter for abused women and children, Tshegofatsa Rona Welfare N Community Organisation, run by Cynthia Dinalane.

Rebellious behaviour

When she was brought to the shelter, Dinalane did not know what the girl had been through but says she was shaken by the girl’s rebellious behaviour.

Dinalane initially brushed it off, but the bad behaviour got worse and the girl would cry when asked to open up about her experiences.

“I called the social worker to ask if she cannot take her back or place her in another shelter. That is when I was told what could be causing her behaviour,” said Cynthia.

This led to her arranging for the girl to attend counselling sessions for six months.

Soon thereafter it became apparent that the girl was also wetting herself and her bed, which led to her being taken to Tembisa Hospital.

“That is when we found out that due to the rapes, her uterus and bladder were damaged. The doctor told us she had to have surgery so that she will be able to have her periods,” said Dinalane.

The girl has been wearing nappies since then because the shelter didn’t have enough money to pay for the surgery.

On 29 May 2022 a fundraiser was held at the shelter.

While sharing her story during the fundraiser, Miss Charity South Africa Judy Bloomfield was touched and managed to arrange for her to see a gynaecologist at at Sunninghill Netcare Hospital who has offered to do the surgery for free.

