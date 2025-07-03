‘Filthiest perpetrator’ handed life in jail for raping 91-year-old woman

He managed to steal approximately R40 and a sound system, then forced the victim to undress and raped her.

A man who raped a 91-year-old woman in Limpopo has been described as “one of the filthiest perpetrators” after being sentenced to life in prison for the heinous crime.

Musa Walter Chabalala of Tshisaulu village appeared in the Thohoyandou High Court sitting at the Waterval Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, where sentence was handed down.

Sentence

The court sentenced Chabalala to multiple terms of direct imprisonment, including life in prison for rape, 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances, and five years for housebreaking with intent to commit an offence.

The sentencing follows the court’s finding that Chabalala was guilty of a heinous attack on the 91-year-old woman in her home on 21 August 2020 in Tshisaulu village.

Rape

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the court heard how Chabalala forcefully gained entry into the victim’s home by opening a window and breaking the door to her bedroom.

“Armed with a knife, he threatened the elderly woman, instructed her to hide under a blanket, and demanded money.

“He managed to steal approximately R40 and a sound system, then forced the victim to undress and raped her multiple times before fleeing the scene,” Malabi-Dzhangi said.

Arrest

Malabi-Dzhangi said the traumatised elderly woman immediately reported the incident, and a thorough police investigation, led by police, later linked the accused through forensic evidence.

“Despite pleading not guilty, the state, represented by Advocate Steven Muavha, presented compelling evidence that proved Chabalala’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

“In aggravation of sentence, the prosecution argued that rape has reached pandemic levels in the Vhembe district, and harsher sentences are necessary to protect vulnerable citizens, especially the elderly,” Malabi-Dzhangi said.

‘Filthiest perpetrators

Malabi-Dzhangi said the court also heard Chabalala is a repeat offender, undeterred by previous convictions.

“In delivering his judgment, Judge Thogomelani Caution Tshidada described the accused as ‘one of the filthiest perpetrators who does not deserve to live in our communities.”

“The judge lamented that the victim was old enough to be the accused’s grandmother and should have been treated with dignity and respect. He noted the accused’s lack of remorse and found no mitigating factors to justify leniency,” Malabi-Dzhangi said.

Sentenced welcomed

The NPA has welcomed the sentence, saying it trusts it will serve as a strong deterrent to would-be offenders.

Advocate Ivy Thenga, Director of Public Prosecutions in Limpopo, commended the prosecution and investigation teams for their diligence and commitment to justice.

“This sentence reinforces our resolve to protect the most vulnerable in our society and ensure that justice prevails,” said Advocate Thenga.

