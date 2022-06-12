Daily news update: Bok squad announced, Justin Bieber’s face paralysis, kidnapped students freed

Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Department of Human Settlements director-general Mbulelo Service Tshangana says only President Cyril Ramaphosa can suspend him and not Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, following reports that he has been placed on special leave.

In a statement on Saturday, Tshangana said he noted media reports referring to a letter to him from the minister, in which she detailed that he has been placed on special leave pending the outcome of the mediation.

Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi. Picture: Department of Human Settlements/Twitter

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has announced his national squad for the international season ahead, featuring the Incoming Series against Wales, Rugby Championship against Argentina, Australia and New Zealand, and the Year-end tour, which will likely include three SA A games, with the group of 43 players featuring eight uncapped players.

These players are No 8 Evan Roos (Stormers), flank Elrigh Louw (Bulls), locks Ruan Nortje (Bulls) and Salmaan Moerat (Stormers), utility forward Deon Fourie (Stormers), fullback Kurt-Lee Arendse (Bulls), scrumhalf Grant Williams (Sharks), and prop Ntuthuko Mchunu (Sharks).

Stormers No 8 Evan Roos has cracked the Springboks squad. Picture: Ashley Vlotman / Gallo Images

Beliebers were left frustrated and disappointed after Canadian pop star Justin Bieber cancelled performances in Toronto, Washington DC and New York earlier this week.

The 28-year-old who is currently on his Justice Tour in North America took to his social media platforms on Friday to apologise to fans for cancelling the concerts, asking them to be patient with him.

In a video posted on his TikTok and Instagram accounts, Bieber said he wanted to update fans on what has been going on, explaining that he has Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which has led to one half of his face being paralysed.

Picture: Instagram

The Citizen has exclusively learnt that two Egyptian nationals who were kidnapped in South Africa have been freed unharmed and reunited with their families.

Muwmin Hitham Kamel Gaber (19) and Fadi Said Elhadi Mohamed Hamond (31) both student pilots from a flying school in Vereeniging near Roshnee were kidnapped last month.

According to Ahram Online, the Egyptian embassy in Pretoria was working with the South African authorities and ATIS Aviation Academy to free the two Egyptian students, Minister of Emigration and Expatriate Affairs Nabila Makram said.