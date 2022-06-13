Daily news update: SA not getting R500 bank note, Guptas extradition update

Citizen Reporter

Here is your daily news update. Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

The bid to bring the Gupta brothers back to South Africa has received a significant boost as South Africans call for the fugitives from justice to be held accountable for stealing from South Africa and also help restore the trust people once had in the country.

The Sunday Times reports that law expert Anton Katz SC will be leading the charge to bring former president Jacob Zuma’s friends Rajesh and Atul back to South Africa.

Two other advocates, Kessler Perumalsamy and Eshed Cohen, will be part of the team from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the Department of Justice that will kick off extradition processes against the brothers after their arrest in Dubai a week ago.

Ajay and Atul Gupta, Duduzane Zuma and Jagdish Parekh, standing. Picture: Gallo Images

Three officials at the office of the chief justice (OCJ) are alleged to have helped arrange a R255 million IT tender and then tendered their resignations simultaneously and became partners at the winning bidder.

Chief financial officer Casper Coetzer, former spokesperson and chief director of court administration Nathi Mncube and former case management director Yvonne van Niekerk resigned last month and served their last days on May 31.

On 1 June, they all began work as local partners to multinational media and technology organisation Thomson Reuters, which had been awarded the R225m, six-year contract by the OCJ, according to a Sunday Times report.

Former spokesperson for the Office of the Chief Justice Nathi Mncube. Photo: Supplied.

South Africa is not getting a new R500 bank note despite inflationary pressure and higher consumer price inflation.

The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) has urged South Africans to be wary of a fake post that it will be introducing a new currency note into circulation.

This comes after a post on social media claiming that South Africans will be introduced to a new bank note.