Daily news update: No Zondo report, Abramjee SMS saga and Proteas thumped in T20 game

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Gallo Images/Antonio Muchave

The judges and administration staff of the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) have been cleared of leaking suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s rescission application.

The news comes after Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s office indicated earlier this month that an internal investigation was close to completion.

The investigation was related to legal consultant Ismail Abramjee’s leaked SMS that was sent to Parliament’s lawyer, advocate Andrew Breitenbach.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings where the first part of the state capture report was handed over to the Presidency on 4 January 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Despite the deadline having been two days ago, the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture has not sent its final report to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The commission, chaired by Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, was granted an extension until 15 June to complete its work. The previous extension was granted earlier this year until 30 April.

The Presidency announced on Friday morning that it has not yet received the final report, but said the fifth volume would be on Ramaphosa’s desk soon.

Picture: iStock

With bitterly cold conditions being felt in Gauteng over the last few days, residents need to now brace themselves for the possibility of snow next week.

According to Snow News, snowfall is likely in southern Gauteng and Johannesburg from Monday to Friday (20 June – 24 June).

“Our latest weather model update is continuing to show a very promising snowfall outlook for next week 20-24 June as a strong cut off low pressure system develops over the interior,” it said.

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula during his release of the accident report of a road crash that occurred on Friday 10 June 2022 resulting in 15 fatalities and 42 injuries, 17 June 2022, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says last Friday’s horrific crash in Ga-Rankuwa, which claimed the lives of at least 15 people, was a result of “driver error”.

The minister on Friday released the accident report of the head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Tshwane that occurred on the M17 in Patryshoek.

Fifteen people, including the truck and bus driver, died on the scene while 42 people sustained injuries.

Police Minister Bheki Cele. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Police minister Bheki Cele has visited the home of 53-year-old Gauteng flying squad police officer Josias Mpepe, who was killed while on duty on the N12 near Daveyton, in the City of Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg.

According to police reports, authorities were patrolling the N12 highway on Monday evening – and spotted a state vehicle parked along the highway between Delmas and Daveyton.

Mpepe’s bullet-riddled body was found inside the car. His service pistol and handcuffs were missing.

Traffic flows as the N3 Highway is reopened on 27 October 2021 in Harrismith, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/ Daily Maverick/Felix Dlangamandla

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says an interministerial task team, established to deal with protests by disgruntled truck drivers, is on the verge of signing off an agreement on proposed interventions in the trucking industry.

Mbalula on Friday briefed the media in Pretoria, after truck drivers this week blocked the N3 highway at Van Reenen’s Pass and Tugela Plaza, over the employment of foreign nationals and the fuel hike.

Both lanes were since reopened on Thursday while four men got arrested on charges of obstructing a national route, damaging or interfering with essential infrastructure, and economic sabotage.

Picture: Getty Images / David Becker

There is always an understandable amount of excitement anytime someone’s favourite artist releases new music but on Friday, South African Drake fans had another reason to celebrate after noticing that Grammy-Award-winning musician Black Coffee was listed as one of the executive producers on the project.

The album is called Honestly, Nevermind and it features 17 tracks. Black Coffee is listed as a producer alongside Drake himself, Noah ‘40’ Shebib, Oliver El-Khatib and Noel Kadastre.

India’s Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen during the third Twenty20 international cricket match at Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. Picture: Surjeet Yadav / AFP

The poor death bowling of the Proteas and their poor starts with the bat cost them as they were hammered by 82 runs by India in the fourth T20 International in Rajkot on Friday, allowing the hosts to level the series at 2-2.

The Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium pitch was obviously a factor as South Africa tried to chase down 170, with the variable bounce that was apparent in India’s innings of 169/6 becoming steep and dangerous in the second innings.