Covid-19 update: 291 new cases, while 31 hospital admissions recorded

Citizen Reporter

As of Monday, 20 June, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 3,986,892 with 291 new cases identified.

This represents a 4.1% positivity rate, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed.

Sixteen Covid-19 related deaths were reported – three of which occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours – bringing the total number of deaths to 101,620.

There were 31 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries stands at 3,871,421 with a recovery rate of 97,1%. South Africa currently has 13,851 active cases.

25,604,409 tests in total have been conducted to date in both public and private sectors.

The total number of vaccines administered in the country so far stands at 36,602,354 as of 19 June.

Provincial breakdown

The majority of the new Covid-19 cases came from Gauteng (116), followed by Western Cape (43) and KwaZulu-Natal (39).

North West (33) then follows, while Free State and Eastern Cape recorded 22 and 16 new cases respectively.

Mpumalanga recorded 44 cases followed by Northern Cape (7) Limpopo (4) recorded the lowest cases of the day.