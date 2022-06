In the wake of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s approval of a 3% salary increase, the Public Servants Association of South Africa (PSA) has threatened a total public service shutdown. In a Gazette published last week, Ramaphosa announced the salary increases would be backdated to April last year and will apply to ministers and their deputies, premiers, MECs, MPs, MPLs, traditional leaders and judges. Ministers salary increases Those employed by independent constitutional institutions such as the offices of the public protector, auditor-general and Electoral Commission would also receive a three percent pay increase. PSA spokesperson Reuben Maleka said Ramaphosa approving such increases...

In the wake of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s approval of a 3% salary increase, the Public Servants Association of South Africa (PSA) has threatened a total public service shutdown.

In a Gazette published last week, Ramaphosa announced the salary increases would be backdated to April last year and will apply to ministers and their deputies, premiers, MECs, MPs, MPLs, traditional leaders and judges.

Ministers salary increases

Those employed by independent constitutional institutions such as the offices of the public protector, auditor-general and Electoral Commission would also receive a three percent pay increase.

PSA spokesperson Reuben Maleka said Ramaphosa approving such increases was of grave concern to the PSA.

“It is alarming as this came [against] the backdrop of the judgment on 28 February, which said public servants cannot receive an increase due to the country being unable to afford to pay them,” he said.

Maleka noted how the same judges who came to that conclusion a few months ago would now receive increases.

“What does this mean now?” he asked.

“This is just an insult to public servants. To clearly say to them they do not deserve an increase but at the same time, the big bosses benefit.”

Ramaphosa’s annual salary and benefits increased from R2.99 million to R3.08 million. The salary for Deputy President David Mabuza is now R2.91 million, up from R2.83 million.

Ministers will earn R2.47 million annually, while deputy ministers’ salaries will be R2.04 million.

What other leaders earn

John Steenhuisen, as the leader of the official opposition, the Democratic Alliance, will receive an increase to R1.65 million from R1.6 million.

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema and other leaders of minority parties will receive an increase to R1.39 million from R1.35 million.

MPs and other senior legislative figures have also received increases, with the Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula now earning R2.91 million.

Politicians and parliamentarians

Maleka said with regard to politicians and parliamentarians, it was always a different story.

“Just a few weeks back, they were making noise in parliament and producing no work, yet now receive salary increases,” he said.

“It looks like the office bearers, such as judges, and those in parliament are taken seriously and the public [service] is being ignored while taken for granted,” he said.

“We are being undermined all the time because when it comes to issues of public services, stories and excuses will arise about the public service being big, bloated and unaffordable.”

Nationwide shutdown

Maleka added a meeting would take place to build more tangible work which will lead to a big strike in the public service.

The nationwide shutdown will be inclusive of essential services, as well as the SA Revenue Service.

“We are approaching the essential service committee to allow we have a minimum level agreement in the public service so everyone, such as doctors, nurses and the police, can have a right to participate in the strike action,” he said.

Maleka said the mass public strike would include a total shutdown of the entire public service “until such a time, we are [taken] serious.”