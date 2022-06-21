73-year-old in court for allegedly raping granddaughter for years

Citizen Reporter

KwaZulu-Natal police arrested a 73-year-old man for allegedly raping his 17-year-old grandchild for five consecutive years.

The alleged rape incidents took place in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal, and started when the granddaughter was 12-years-old.

According to police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo, the victim alleged that her grandfather started raping her from January 2017 until May this year.

The suspect was arrested by the Inanda Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit.

“It is alleged that the suspect from Newtown A in Inanda Newtown, is a guardian to the teenage girl and have been living together since her mother passed away,” Ngcobo said in a statement

“The matter was reported to Inanda SAPS yesterday [Monday] and was assigned to the Inanda FCS for further investigation. Police officers immediately arrested the suspect,” Ngcobo continued.

He is expected to appear before the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Suspect accused of raping 92-year-old woman

This comes after a 92-year-old wheelchair-bound woman was raped in Limpopo.

The alleged rapist was arrested at Hoveni village in Maake policing area outside Tzaneen on 6 June.

It is understood the elderly wheelchair-bound woman was asleep in her house when she was accosted by the suspect 4 June.

Police spokesperson Motlafelo Mojapelo said the man forcefully entered the house through the window and raped the elderly woman before fleeing the scene.

The matter was reported to the Police later on the same day after the victim’s granddaughter went to check on her and made the shocking discovery.

Woman injured during attempted rape

In another unrelated incident, a 22-year-old male was killed and his 26-year-old girlfriend was injured by a lone gunman in Cornubia, KZN.

The couple was accosted by a lone gunman as they were walking home from a local tavern.

The man is said to have started shooting at the couple after allegedly trying to rape the girlfriend.

Additional information by Faizel Patel

