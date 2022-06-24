Monkeypox: Here’s everything you need to know

Narissa Subramoney

Move over Covid-19. A new virus has become the talk of the town.

Up until May 2022, multiple cases of monkeypox have been seen in countries where the disease is not endemic and continues to be reported in several endemic countries.

According to the World Health Organisation, most confirmed cases reported travel to countries in Europe and North America, rather than West or Central Africa, where the monkeypox virus is endemic.

No cases were seen in South Africa until Thursday, when a 30-year-old man from Gauteng was reported to have been infected, despite having no travel history outside South Africa.

Rare viral infection seen in animals

According to the National Institute of Communicable diseases, monkeypox is a rare viral infection previously only harboured by certain animals.

These were most likely certain species of rodents found in the deeply forested areas of some countries in the Western and Central Africa Region.

But occasionally, as we’ve learned with Covid-19, the virus may spill over from the infected animals to humans.

“There is no risk of monkeypox virus infection from animals in South Africa. Once an animal infects a person, the person-to-person transmission may occur through close contact,” says the NICD website.

How does monkeypox spread, and how contagious is it?

The monkeypox virus is spread through close contact with others, such as kissing, cuddling, or touching parts of the body with monkeypox lesions (wounds).

The virus is not very contagious and does not spread in the same way as viruses such as influenza and SARS-CoV2.

People who do not have monkeypox symptoms cannot spread the virus to others.

But it can be spread from the time when symptoms start until the rash has fully healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed.

How will you know if you have monkeypox?

Initial symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, chills and exhaustion.

Within 1-3 days of onset of fever, a rash that resembles pimples will appear, with these soon developing into a blister-like appearance.

The rash can be found everywhere, including the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus.

The skin lesions form simultaneously, and as the illness progresses, the skin lesions appear similar until they resolve (i.e. scab falls off).

Can you get monkeypox from sex?

Even though monkeypox is not considered a sexually transmitted infection (i.e. it doesn’t spread only through contact with bodily fluids, but rather through contact with the skin rash), monkeypox can spread during intimate physical contact between people.

This contact can happen when you have sex, including oral, anal, and vaginal sex, or touching the genitals or anus of a person with monkeypox.

The WHO noted that some cases were identified through sexual health clinics in communities of gay, bisexual men.

“It is important to note that the risk of monkeypox is not limited to men who have sex with men. Therefore, anyone who has close contact with someone who is infectious is at risk,” said the WHO.

Touching fabrics, shared surfaces, and objects, such as bedding, towels and sex toys, used by a person with monkeypox can also spread the disease.

Anyone – regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation – can catch monkeypox if they have close contact with someone infected with the virus.

How is it treated?

The NICD says that most cases of the monkeypox virus do not require any specific treatment, and the disease resolves on its own.

Treatment for monkeypox is symptomatic, and a doctor may prescribe medication to treat pain, fever and other discomforts.

It’s Important to keep hydrated, and prevent scratching or bursting the blisters to prevent infection with bacteria.

The rash is generally not itchy, but may become itchy when the skin lesions are almost healed.

Severe cases may occur in children, pregnant women, and in individuals that are immunocompromised.

