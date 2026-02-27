Ramaphosa moves inquiry into Iran’s participation in naval drill to Presidency

This was not the first controversy involving the South African military and Iran.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has instituted a probe into the Exercise MOSI III Will of Peace and has appointed an investigative panel.

On Thursday night, Ramaphosa announced he had appointed Justice B.M. Ngoepe as the chairperson. Justice Ngoepe will be assisted by Justice K. Satchwell, Justice M.M. Leeuw and R. Adm (JG) P.T. Duze.

The Panel will report directly to the president.

The panel will investigate the failure to follow the president’s instruction that the Iranian navy must no longer participate in the Chinese-led Exercise Will of Peace 2026, which took place in South African waters.

Ramaphosa explained that the relocation of the inquiry from the Ministry of Defence and Military Veterans to the Presidency is to ensure an independent and timeous probe.

According to the Presidency, the panel will investigate and make recommendations regarding the circumstances surrounding the exercise, the factors that may have contributed to the failure to observe the president’s order, the persons responsible, and the consequences.

The panel will have the power to summon any member of the defence force and/or public service it needs, and to request all documents, including classified documents, to fulfil its mandate.

The panel has been given one month to finish its work; however, Ramaphosa may extend the period for compelling reasons.

The Presidency said the work of the panel would be confidential due to national security considerations.

“President Ramaphosa may, on the recommendation of the panel and the minister, decide to publicise or not to publicise all or any portion of the outcomes of the panel’s investigation.”

South Africa and Iran’s ‘common goals’

This was not the first controversy involving the South African military and Iran.

In August last year, South African National Defence Force (SANDF) chief Rudzani Maphwanya sparked a diplomatic stir after claiming South Africa and Iran had “common goals.”

“This trip is not only a military one, but has a political message and was carried out at the best possible time to express our heartfelt feelings to the peace-loving nation of Iran,” Maphwanya was quoted as saying by Iranian state media.

The defence ministry later released a statement saying Maphwanya’s comments were not official.

“The Ministry of Defence and Military Veterans wishes to clarify that matters of South Africa’s foreign policy and international relations are the sole prerogative of the president and the department of International Relations and Cooperation,” the ministry said at the time.

Dirco also distanced itself from Maphwanya’s comments.

“Any statements made by an individual, or a department other than those responsible for foreign policy, should not be misinterpreted as the official position of the South African government,” said Dirco spokesperson Crispin Phiri.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said at the time that Ramaphosa had not been informed of or approved Maphwanya’s visit to Iran. He, however, highlighted that the authorisation came from Defence Minister Angie Motshekga, who is responsible for it.

