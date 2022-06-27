Royal House of Mandela calls for ban on alcohol in wake of Enyobeni tragedy

Faizel Patel

As the families of the 21 teens who died in the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy mourn their loss, the Royal House of Mandela says it is time for a total ban of alcohol in communities.

It says the tragic deaths of the teenagers is not an isolated case and calls for more decisive action and a total ban on alcohol in order to save lives and prevent a repeat of the tragedy.

ALSO READ: Enyobeni tragedy: Tavern owner to face criminal charges – ECLB

“In Limpopo a tavern owner and her husband were killed after they refused to sell alcohol to minors and that resulted in a violent protest in which she shot two people. So, the problem is not just sales to minors but the very sales and consumption of alcohol and its impact on the lives of communities.”

In the statement, Zwelivelile Mandla Mandela, Nelson Mandela’s grandson, said it is a source of great concern for parents who are justifiably worried when the scourge of sexual offences against women include infants, toddlers, young girls and even abogogo.

“Alcohol consumption exacerbates grave underlying issues in our communities. The North West Province case is still fresh in our minds where a girl in the company of her male friend was accosted by 6 drunken minors between the ages of 14 and 17 and repeatedly gang raped from 7pm until 4am the next morning.”

Mandela said the Royal House of Mandela understands the impact of banning alcohol in communities.

“This call is not made lightly as the industry always justify their operations by citing job losses, losses to secondary economic activities and its impact on community livelihoods. We say that such justification is farcical in the light of the innocent lives lost in the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy and other such incidents.

“We call on CBOs, NGOs, faith-based organisations and all organs of civil society to call for a ban on alcohol sales. It’s time we put an end to those who kill out children and who profiteer from the lives of our innocent children. Ban alcohol sales now in our communities. Close community taverns now,” added Mandela.

The youngsters, nine girls and 12 boys, tragically lost their lives in the early hours of Sunday morning at the East London tavern in Scenery Park.

It’s understood that the teenagers’ bodies were found on the floor and on tables at the outlet, with the youngest of the victims being 13 years old.

The cause of the deaths remains unknown and police are investigating.

ALSO READ: ‘It wasn’t my intention for this to happen’: Enyobeni tavern owner