Daily news update: SIU vs Lotteries Commission, Enyobeni tavern, and Cope guns for Arthur Fraser

Law enforcement and emergency response vehicles out the Enyobeni tavern in East London, Eastern Cape. Picture: Supplied.

The owner of the Enyobeni tavern in the Eastern Cape has appealed for calm and patience, as police investigate the mysterious circumstances surrounding the deaths of at least 21 young people.

The youngsters, nine girls and 12 boys, tragically lost their lives in the early hours of Sunday morning at the East London tavern in Scenery Park.

It’s understood that the teenagers’ bodies were found on the floor and on tables at the outlet, with the youngest of the victims being 13 years old.

Picture: Raymond Joseph

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has seized a luxury property owned by Vhutanda Investments, a private company whose sole director is Professor Alfred Ntshengedzeni Nevhutanda.

Vhutanda Investments is accused of purchasing the property valued at approximately R27 million in 2018, with money from the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).

At the time of the purchase, Nevhutanda served as both the director of Vhutanda Investments and the Chairman of the Board of the NLC.

Photo: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Last week, Chief Operating Officer Jan Oberholzer vowed that Eskom would deal decisively with staff that have disrupted operations at the country’s manually operated power stations.

The power utility announced on Sunday night that Stage four load shedding would continue into the week as staff who’ve embarked on a wild cat strike have wreaked havoc on the shaky-at-best national power grid.

When asked if Eskom had identified the employees holding it, and by extension the nation to ransom, it responded the process of collating information was ongoing.

ATM president Vuyo Zungula during the State of the Nation Address (SONA) debate on 25 June 2019 in Parliament. Picture: Gallo Images/Netwerk24/Jaco Marais

The African Transformational Movement (ATM) has raised concern over Parliament’s “silence” over President Cyril Ramaphosa’s $4 million theft.

Almost two weeks ago, the ATM wrote to National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula requesting for a Section 89 inquiry to be established.

This related to allegations that Ramaphosa breached the Prevention of Organised Crime Act by not reporting the February 2020 theft at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba. Photo: Michel Bega

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says he will be writing to the National Director of Prosecutions, Shamila Batohi to take action against all those implicated the State Capture Commission of Enquiry.

Mashaba says South Africans have had to ensure the exploration of the depths of corruption and complete moral breakdown in our government through the Zondo Commission.

“Nearly 4 years, over 5000 pages and more than R1 billion went into this painful but necessary exercise.”

People with face masks seen at a South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) building on 12 May 2020 in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Nardus Engelbrecht

Civil society organisations led by the Black Sash Trust have launched legal action against government to set aside the new regulations that govern the social relief of distress (SRD) grant, popularly known as the R350 grant.

The Black Sash, which is supported by several civil society organisations, approached the Pretoria High Court to challenge the Department of Social Development’s “means test” for applicants applying for the SRD grant.

Former Correctional Services national commissioner, Arthur Fraser. Picture: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Jaco Marais

Political party the Congress of the People (Cope) will be laying criminal charges of corruption against former State Security Agency (SSA) spy boss Arthur Fraser.

Cope said the charges will be laid on Monday morning at 10am at the Brooklyn Police Station in Pretoria.

The state capture commission recommended that former state intelligence minister David Mahlobo, Fraser, and others be investigated for alleged illegal operations at SSA, including the millions of rands looted from the agency.

Former EFF secretary-general, Godrich Gardee. Picture: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Felix Dlangamandla

Former EFF secretary-general and attorney Godrich Gardee has once again accused the South African Police Service (SAPS) of incompetence in relation to the murder of his daughter, Hillary.

On Monday, Gardee criticised the police of ignoring video footage revealing car registration numbers of Hillary’s alleged killers.

According to Gardee, the suspects are seen in the video going to an ATM to withdraw money from Hillary’s bank account.

Picture: Twitter/ @_ArriveAlive

Several collisions in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) over the weekend resulted in the deaths of at least 12 people and left many injured.

The accidents took place in various parts of KZN. Five people were declared dead after a collision on the R34 Melmoth road between Mondlo and Klipfontein turn-offs.

The head-on collision involved a bakkie and a light motor vehicle.

Caster Semenya, partner Violet and daughter Oratile. Picture: Instagram

Olympic Gold medal winner Caster Semenya and her wife Violet are the proud parents to a new little bundle of joy.

The middle-distance runner took to social media to share a rare photo of her and her wife’s second child on Sunday.

The athlete shared a black and white photo of her new baby’s tiny feet resting on a hand, with her and Violet’s wedding rings hanging around each of their baby’s big toes.

A Confederation of African Football (CAF) meeting chaired by its president Patrice Motsepe proposed that the World Cup be held every two years. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)

Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe has revealed his desire to have Pitso Mosimane coach Bafana Bafana again.

Mosimane was in charge of Bafana between 2010 and 2012.

Speaking during a Sanef congress this past weekend, Motsepe said he wished that Mosimane could be Bafana Bafana’s head coach again.