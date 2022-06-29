Seven members of KZN family die in house fire

Kgomotso Phooko

A KwaZulu-Natal family has been left traumatised after the tragic deaths of seven of their relatives, whose house caught fire on Saturday at Kwanhlaleane on the south coast.

Initially five deaths were reported, including that of a two week old baby, while four other members were rescued by the neighbours and were rushed to the local clinic to be treated for smoke inhalation and burn wounds.

They were later transferred to the hospital where two of them unfortunately succumbed to their injuries.

Two week-old Zanokuhle Mthembu, 2-year-old Onge Mthembu, 9-year-old Anathi Mthembu, Noluthando Mthembu, their mother 39-year-old Bongekile Mthembu and 31-year-old Thobeka Mthembu and 7-year-old Ayabonga Mthembu later succumbed to their injuries.

The family spokesperson said on Saturday they held a traditional ceremony around 8pm.

“A light was seen on the roof of the home, which became engulfed by flames,” said Mthembu.

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala visited the family on Wednesday.

“It is unimaginable that family members could lose their lives in such an incident of arson, we want to send our condolences to all family members and the community.”

He said social workers have been providing the family with psychosocial support since the incident occurred.

On the instruction of MEC for Social Development Nonhlanhla Khoza, they will stay with the family until they have dealt with the trauma.

