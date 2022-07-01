Investigation into allegations against Ramaphosa still on track, says Public Protector

Citizen Reporter

The investigation into allegations that President Cyril Ramaphosa violated the Executive Members’ Ethics Code by not reporting a robbery at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo remains on track, said the Office of the Public Protector on Friday night.

This after a complaint was lodged by the African Transformational Movement.

Four complaints have been received against the president. Two were lodged in terms of the Executive Members’ Ethics Act (EMEA), while the rest were lodged under the Public Protector Act.

The Public Protector’s report into the theft is expected to be completed in the first 10 days of July, but this might not happen, after Ramaphosa requested an extension for the response to the allegations.

“Following a letter written to him for a response to the allegations, the President—through his attorneys—requested an extension of the initial return date of 22 June 2022. Upon a careful consideration of the request, which was brought to Acting Public Protector Adv. Kholeka Gcaleka’s attention by the investigation officer for approval, it was acceded to,” said the Public Protector.

“It must be noted that requests such as the President’s are quite common where the PPSA’s investigative work is concerned. In fact, the President made a similar request in respect of a previous EMEA investigation (Bosasa) and that request was also acceded to.

“Decisions to accede to such requests are always informed by a careful consideration of the reasons advanced by respondents, the need on the part of the PPSA to be fair to respondents and the amount of information requested from the respondents.”

Should the Public Protector not be able to submit the report after the 30 days lapse, she must report the matter and submit another report when the investigation has been completed.

“The PPSA never completes EMEA investigations within the prescribed 30-day period due to the complexity of such matters, among other reasons. The institution currently has, in its caseload, several active EMEA investigations, some of which date back to 2020.

“With regard to the President’s matter, Adv. Gcaleka has written to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula in line with section 3(3) of the EMEA to inform her that the final report will be submitted once the investigation is completed.”

The Public Protector vowed to carry out all the investigations with integrity, without fear, favour or prejudice to give effect to the principle of equality before the law.

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde