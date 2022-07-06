Alex Japho Matlala
2 minute read
6 Jul 2022
5:30 am
News

Uproar as municipality pays R2,000 for can of oil

Alex Japho Matlala

Product is believed to cost between R250 and R399 at shops.

Photo: iStock
A five-litre can of hydraulic oil which cost the Fetakgomo-Tubatse local municipality in Limpopo R2,000 has raised concerns between the local Bolsheviks political party and the ANC. The oil is believed to cost between R250 and R399 in local shops. On 8 September, 2019, the municipality acquired a service provider for the supply of hydraulic oil for one of its graders. The purchase order was dated 8 December, 2019. The grader was allegedly stuck on the road, far from the municipal buildings. “In light of this, we had to make sure we buy this special oil so that our machines...

Read more on these topics