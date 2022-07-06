BREAKING NEWS LIVE: Enyobeni tavern funeral – Bheki Cele among mourners

Cheryl Kahla

A mass funeral for the victims of the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy is underway on Wednesday, 6 July. Follow our live blog below for up-to-date reporting.

The funeral for the 21 who died in June will be held in Scenery Park Sports Field in East London.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be in attendance to honour the victims, as will Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane and Police Minister Bheki Cele.

LIVE UPDATES: Wednesday, 6 July

Enyobeni tavern mass funeral: Latest updates

Investigation underway

During a visit to Gugulethu, Cape Town on Tuesday, Cele said investigation officers “are making headway into their investigations”.

He said “better responses” and a full briefing will be made available on Wednesday.

“We want to make sure something like this never happens again. It’s a sad situation, and it’s a situation that breaks every human being that has a soul”, Cele said.

Enyobeni Tavern: Funeral Schedule

8:00 Family members of the deceased arrive at the Scenery Park Sports Ground

9:00 President Ramaphosa arrives at Scenery Park Sports Ground and awaits for the arrival of the Cortèges

9:15 Playing of South African National Anthem by South African Police Band

9:20 Opening Prayer by Apostle Bathandwa Kwatsha

9:30 Opening remarks by Programme Director

9:45 Welcome remarks by Premier Mabuyane

10:00 Reading of obituaries by 21 Family Representatives (3 minutes)

10:15 Musical item by Massed Choir

10:30 Message of support by AVBOB Representative

10:35 Message of support by Association of Liquor Traders Representative

10:40 Musical item by Massed Choir

10:45 Remarks by Minister Cele/Minister Lindiwe Zulu

10:55 Eulogy by His Excellency President Ramaphosa

11:35 Sermon by Bishop Andile Mbete

11:55 Vote of thanks by Cllr Xola Pakati, Executive Mayor of Buffalo City District Municipality

12:00 Benediction by Pastor Pam Daweti

