Some South Africans want Ramaphosa to follow Boris Johnson’s lead

Stephen Tau

Barely moments after the news broke about the resignation of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, South Africans set Twitter ablaze with some saying Ramaphosa should follow suit.

Johnson announced his resignation following numerous allegations of corruption.

This announcement was used as an opportunity for some South Africans to call on Ramaphosa to follow Johnson’s lead.

Ramaphosa has in recent times been under immense pressure in the wake of the Phala Phala scandal.

This after former Head of Intelligence, Arthur Fraser, opened a criminal case against the President, alleging that a crime took place at President’s Phala Phala game farm where a huge sum of money was found stashed under a mattress.

Ramaphosa has not said much about this scandal, except urging people to allow for an investigation into the matter to take place.

Apart from this scandal, Ramaphosa’s presidency hasn’t been a bed of roses. In fact, since his election as ANC leader in Nasrec in 2017, there has been a lot of questions raised about how he emerged victorious from that elective conference, with some alleging that he bought the elections.

The ongoing load shedding spell, described by many as the worst ever, including the continuous rise in the cost of living, some citizens have expressed frustration and doubt in the leadership of Ramaphosa.

It is not only Ramaphosa who is feeling the heat. Some of his cabinet ministers, including Pravin Gordhan and Bheki Cele, have also had to deal with similar frustrations.

Early this week, Cele – who is the Minister of Police, came under fire for the manner in which he reacted to issues raised by Ian Cameron from Action Society at a community policing meeting in the Western Cape.

Instead of responding to the crime issues raised by Cameron, Cele lost his cool and shouted “shut up” at him. Several South Africans were not happy with Cele’s outbursts, with some saying some government leaders have lost touch with the people who voted them into power.

As if this week did not have enough drama, Gordhan’s lecture at Wits University had to be called off when a group of students interrupted proceedings, calling for his resignation.

Just like his colleague, Gordhan did not take kindly to the students’ behaviour. Some reminded him that it was taxpayers who were paying his salary before he remarked: “So what”.

