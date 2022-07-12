Daily news update: Load shedding, Cele visits Soweto, and Busisiwe Lurayi passes on

Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

A general view of Tutuka Power Station in Standerton, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Rapport/Deon Raath

Load shedding is expected to continue for the next 10 days, as Eskom staff work overtime to bring units back online.

Eskom CEO, Andre De Ruyter, says there is light at the end of the tunnel, but warned the national grid remains under tremendous strain.

Eskom predicts a demand of 31 980 MW for Monday night, but only 27 013 MW are available – hence load shedding stages will remain interchangeable, according to demand.

Police minister Bheki Cele addresses media near where fifteen people where shot dead at a tavern in Soweto, 11 July 2022, after addressing the community of Nomzamo Park. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Police Minister Bheki Cele has revealed that investigators found more than 130 empty cartridges at the crime scene of the Soweto tavern shooting.

Cele visited the Mdlalose Tavern in Nomzamo, Orlando East, on Monday, where 15 people were shot dead over the weekend.

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday, with gunmen shooting up the tavern before fleeing in a Toyota Quantum.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Gallo Images/Netwerk24/Felix Dlangamandla

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says South Africans will finally get to hear her side of the story and judge for themselves if she really is unfit to hold her office.

Mkhwebane was speaking to Newzroom Afrika in parliament on Monday, where hearings into her fitness to hold office were being held.

The Public Protector said the hearings will be an opportunity for South Africans to finally hear her side of the story, and not what they have been told about her.

DA Leader John Steenhuisen briefs media about President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm theft on 21 June 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it will be “considering its legal options” after Parliament refused to set up a committee into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s $4 million theft saga.

Parliament on Saturday confirmed that National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula decided against establishing an Ad hoc Committee to look into the February 2020 theft at the president’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

DA leader John Steenhuisen requested the establishment of the committee in terms of National Assembly Rule 253(1)(b).

Photo: iStock

Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba has called for calm following the confirmation of the first case of monkeypox in the province, which brings the country’s total confirmed cases to three.

The case, according to the MEC, has been confirmed by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD).

“The confirmed case is that of a 42-year-old male tourist from Switzerland who is holidaying in the province,” said the, MEC in a statement.

Head of the SIU, Adv Andy Mothibi during an event held at the Special Investigations Unit office on Meyers Park, Pretoria. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is set to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration at the Eastern Cape department of health and at the Midvaal Local Municipality in Gauteng.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa signed two new proclamations to allow the unit to probe the affairs of the department and the DA-run municipality, to recover any financial losses the state suffered through civil litigation.

The proclamations cover offences which took place between 1 March 2018 and 8 July 2022, and 1 June 2020 and 8 July 2022.

Actress Busisiwe Lurayi has died. Picture: Twitter

The family of Busisiwe Lurayi confirmed in a statement on Monday that the actress has passed away, shortly after the news was first shared on social media.

Lurayi was popular for her lead role as Tumi Sello in Netflix’s How To Ruin Christmas.

A statement released by Eye media Arts stated: “We are deeply saddened to notify you of the passing of our beloved Busiswe Lurayi. Busisiwe passed away suddenly and was pronounced dead at her residency on 10 July 2022.”

Thulani Hlatshwayo has joined SuperSport United. Picture: SuperSport.

SuperSport United confirmed on Monday that they have signed former Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo on a one-year deal, with an option to renew.

Hlatshwayo, 32, who was recently released by Orlando Pirates, will reunite with new Matsatsantsa head coach Gavin Hunt, who he played for in six seasons at Bidvest Wits, including winning the DStv Premiership title in 2017.

Banyana Banyana and Altetico Madrid ladies striker Thembi Kgatlana says she is excited about the start of the WAFCON in Morocco. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Banyana Banyana striker Thembi Kgatlana has been ruled out of the Caf Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) after sustaining an Achilles tendon injury during the team’s last Group C game against Botswana on Sunday.

Kgatlana, the 2018 Caf Woman Player-of-the-Year, is ruled out of the tournament after only scoring one goal in the last three games.