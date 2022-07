Citizen Reporter

Jessie Duarte – born – passed away early Sunday morning. The ANC’s deputy secretary general was undergoing cancer treatment.

Duarte had been on medical leave since November 2021

Pule Mabe confirmed the death, saying she “was a power a strength” to the party.

“The passing of Comrade Jessie is a great loss, not only to the family but to the democratic movement and the country as a whole”.

This is a developing story, more to follow