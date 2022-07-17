Gruesome Mpophomeni accident claims 11 lives, KZN MEC to visit the scene

Citizen Reporter

Arrive Alive confirmed reports of a horror crash which left 11 people dead on the R617 near Mpophomeni, on Saturday evening.

When authorities arrived at the scene, debris from the accident was spread approximately 200m along the road.

Mpophomeni accident

“It is alleged that there was a motor vehicle accident on the corner when a taxi lost control hitting the barrier causing a secondary accident with other vehicles and SAPS members,” Arrive Alive said in a statement.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Jomo Sibiya, will visit the scene on Sunday at 11am, at Mpophomeni Police Station.

The MEC is expected to visit the area in order to get a full report from the police and inspect the scene.

Spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane said one of the deceased is believed to be a police officer.

Ten occupants in the minibus taxi died including the police officer who was directing the traffic.

Ncalane added the province is also dealing with 17 people killed in two separate accidents on the same day.

“The other accident occurred on the N11 near Dundee where a total of six people died.”

Phalaborwa accident

In a separate incident, eight people were confirmed dead in an accident in Phalaborwa when a Quantum and Isuzu collided with a stationary Nissan bakkie carrying thirteen people.

The collision occurred on D3260 towards Seloane.

Seven people died at the scene and one succumbed to their injuries en route to the hospital. Other injured people were taken to Maphutha Malatji hospital in Namakgale.

Speeding and reckless driving are cited as possible causes of the accident.

The road was closed until the finalisation of forensic issues. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes and drive with caution.

