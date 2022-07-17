Mass shootings: ATM calls on Ramaphosa to address Parliament

Citizen Reporter

There have been several mass shootings in South Africa in the last two weeks, and there are growing calls that President Cyril Ramaphosa address Parliament.

On Saturday there were two separate mass shootings, one in Gauteng that left four people dead and in Western Cape, Khayalesitha which left five people dead.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, African Transformation Movement (ATM) president, Vuyolwethu Zungula said Ramaphosa and Minister in the Presidency for State Security, Mondli Gungubele, as the president is the “convener and chairperson of the National Security Council.”

He said the structure of the council comprises the security cluster, intelligence services and operations of the police, it should be expected this council discusses security matters to prevent mass shootings from taking place. He says Ramaohosa and Gungubele need to address parliament on the spike of mass shootings.

Last week 20 people were killed in taverns, 16 in Soweto and four in Pietermartizburg.

Zungula said the circumstances of the killings isnt a matter of people being influenced by alcohol rather an element of criminality and “terrorists because they are killing people, it’s not because they are drinking.”

The politician says access to heavy machinery has become a problem, with a lot of guns including AK47s visible in public spaces which was seen during the July 2021 unrest. Zungula called on the police to have raids that would confiscate these guns, “no one should have such guns as a civilian. Such guns should be owned by the police.”

He believes if the government are in control of this, it could rest some fears from the public.

Zungula says if intelligence units did their jobs and used their resources then these types of mass shootings could be prevented. He referenced the July panel report which found that the police, intelligence structures, and the executive failed to quell the violence. Zungula says the intelligence units have failed again, “there is clear evidence of a government or minister only for their self-interest…they basically hate our people.”

The ATM president says if there was political will, all illegal guns would be taken off the streets. Zungula concluded that he believes these are terrorist attacks caused by the high unemployment rate, “it provides frateral ground for these terrorists to opertae.