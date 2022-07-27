Daily news update: ANC salaries, Mbalula’s unhappy train ride, and Banyana Banyana return

Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

General views of the African National Congress (ANC) headquarters Luthuli House in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega

The African National Congress (ANC) has given assurances to its disgruntled staff members that it will soon pay their outstanding staff salaries.

ANC employees on Monday staged pickets at various party offices across the country over unpaid salaries for two months.

The workers threatened to disrupt the governing party’s national policy conference this weekend in Nasrec, south of Johannesburg, if the ANC does not pay them their salaries.

National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi. Picture: Gallo Images / Phill Magakoe

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shamila Batohi says the burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Pahala Phala game farm will be investigated without fear or favour once it reaches her office.

Batohi made the statement during a media briefing on high-profile extraditions in Pretoria following a question from a reporter that there may be perceptions of a coverup on the Phala Phala matter.

Batohi says the NPA is currently not involved in investigating the robbery at Ramaphosa’s farm.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday took a train ride on Cape Town’s central line as services resumes for the first time in two years. Picture: Twitter/@Dotransport

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has congratulated the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) on the reopening of the central line in Cape Town, as services resumed for the first time in two years.

Mbalula on Tuesday morning took a train ride on the critical central line after it was closed in 2019 due to theft, vandalism and people occupying land illegally on the rail network.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Gallo Images/City Press/Tebogo Letsie

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s legal counsel has torn into suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s arguments that she was suspended from office before the parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office had started its work.

Ramaphosa’s lawyer, advocate Karrisha Pillay, on Tuesday told the Western Cape High Court there was no legal basis for advocate Dali Mpofu’s contention that the president suspended Mkhwebane prior to the start of parliament’s Section 194 Committee.

Mpofu is representing the suspended public protector.

Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe. Picture: Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been urged to “act swiftly” in suspending Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe following a recommendation from the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

The JSC convened a meeting on Monday and resolved to advise Ramaphosa to suspend Hlophe after the judge’s unsuccessful review application to have the commission’s gross misconduct findings against him set aside.

The Tyre Importers Association of South Africa (TIASA) has warned that the cost of tyres could increase by up to 41%. Photo: iStock

The Tyre Importers Association of South Africa (TIASA) has warned that the cost of tyres could increase by up to 41% if the four large domestic tyre producers – Continental, Bridgestone, Goodyear, and Sumitomo – are successful in their duty application on vehicle tyres.

The manufacturers are collectively known as the SA Tyre Manufacturers Conference (SATMC).

TIASA was briefing the media on Tuesday on the impact of the transport of goods, taxi fares and other industries if new duties on vehicle tyres are imposed.

Photo: iStock

Limpopo police are offering a reward of up to R250 000 for any information that can lead to the arrest and conviction of the suspects responsible for the murder of the Mayor of Collins Chabane Local Municipality, Moses Maluleke.

The 56-year-old was gunned down in his home in Saselamani Village on Thursday night.

His 18-year-old son was also shot and wounded.

Supporters of President Jacob Zuma and loyalists of the Radical Economic Transformation (RET) sing “Wenzeni uZuma”. (Photo by Rajesh JANTILAL / AFP)

The election of the new ANC KwaZulu-Natal leadership could spell trouble for the party’s Moses Mabhida regional top brass led by Msunduzi Municipality mayor, Mzimkhulu Thebolla.

The election of the new ANC provincial leadership headed by senior KZN Legislature MPL, Siboniso Duma, who defeated premier Sihle Zikalala at the party’s elective conference held over the weekend, also swept into power members of the ANC Moses Mabhida region’s bloc who have been opposed to Thebolla and his regional executive committee (REC).

Kelly Khumalo during an interview on 5 April 2019 in Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images/City Press/Tebogo Letsie

Life with Kelly Khumalo has kept viewers glued since it premiered this month on Showmax.

In the latest episode, which streamed on Tuesday, the singer discussed why her security has been upped since 2014.

In episode four, Khumalo is planning her big concert in the Vaal and in preparation, she visits the venue with her manager Kgothatso Tsotetsi. The pair share their concerns about the last minute delays, ticket sales and security problems.

Rulani Mokwena co-coach of Mamelodi Sundowns (Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Most people raised their eyebrows when the DStv Premiership fixtures were released for the upcoming 2022/23 campaign, as there will be a feast of games over the festive season.

This will be the first time where the league does not go into a break at the end of the year, as the mid-season 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar has put a spanner in the works.

The global spectacle will run from 14 November until 18 December.

Banyana Banyana on stage at OR Tambo International airport in Kempton Park, 26 July 2022 as Banyana Banyana arrived back in South Africa after winning the African Cup of Nations recently. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

The South African government on Tuesday handed over a cheque for R5.8 million to Banyana Banyana at OR Tambo International Airport, as Desiree Ellis’ heroes arrived back in the country with the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) trophy in tow.

Added to the R9.2 million already promised to Banyana by the South African Football Association, this takes the total amount given to the 23 players in the Banyana squad to R15 million, or about R652 000 each.