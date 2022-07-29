Daily news update: Ntuthuko Shoba case, Numsa court loss, and Proteas win

Citizen Reporter

Here's your morning news update:

Tshegofatso Pule’s killer Ntuthuko Shoba in the dock at the Johannesburg High Court, 28 July 2022. Picture Neil McCartney

Convicted murderer Ntuthuko Shoba is expected to know his fate on Friday, when the Johannesburg High Court hands down the sentence in his murder trial.

Earlier this year, in March, Shoba was found guilty of premeditated murder for masterminding the killing of his then eight-month pregnant girlfriend Tshegofatso Pule, two years ago.

Pule’s murder sent shockwaves in the country after she was found stabbed and hanged from a tree in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg, on 4 June 2020.

Numsa president Andrew Chirwa at the union’s 11th national congress in Cape Town. Picture: Twitter/@Numsa_Media

The Johannesburg Labour Court has dismissed the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa’s (Numsa) bid to appeal a ruling that interdicted it from going ahead with its 11th national congress in Cape Town.

Judge Graham Moshoana on Thursday morning ruled that the union leaders’ decision to go ahead with the conference on Wednesday was “unguided and unwise”.

On Wednesday evening, the judge heard an urgent leave to appeal application from Numsa, challenging its ruling on Saturday that declared the suspension of the union’s former second deputy president, Ruth Ntlokotse, and that of 30 other officials unlawful.

Advocate Malesela Teffo in the Pretoria High Court during the murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa, 13 June 2022, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Advocate Malesela Teffo has had a change of heart and decided he will continue to represent four of the suspects in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, but there are conditions.

On Thursday it emerged that Teffo wrote to the high court to notify it that he will continue representing accused number one to four.

His return to court comes with a list of demands, some of which have little bearing on the actual case.

A general view at the interviews for Chief Justice at Park Hotel on 1 February 2022 in Sandton. Picture: Gallo Images/Daily Maverick/Felix Dlangamandla

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has compiled a shortlist of candidates to be interviewed for vacancies in various superior courts.

In May, the JSC called for nominations of interested people to fill these positions. The closing date was 17 June.

The shortlisted candidates will be interviewed from 3 to 12 October this year.

A flag of the African National Congress (ANC). Picture: Michel Bega

Opposition parties in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape have signed a coalition agreement in a move to oust the ANC-led coalition in the metro.

The parties on Thursday briefed the media on their agreement to form a coalition government.

The coalition comprised the Democratic Alliance (DA), African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), African Independent Congress (AIC), Abantu Integrity Movement (AIM), Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus), Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) and the United Democratic Movement (UDM).

Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu. (Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Lulama Zenzile)

With the newly-elected ANC KwaZulu-Natal leadership pushing for the scrapping of the party’s step-aside policy, former ANC provincial chairperson Senzo Mchunu has warned against “extremism”.

Calling for the scrapping of the step-aside policy, Mchunu said, was extreme.

The ANC KZN top brass, which was elected during last weekend’s provincial conference, is of the view that the step-aside policy stipulating that party members facing criminal charges should step down from both their ANC and government position, contravenes both the party’s and country’s constitutions.

The four men who appeared at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. Photo: Sakhiseni Nxumalo

Four men who were arrested in connection with the shooting that took place at Samukelisiwe Tavern, Sweetwaters, early this month, have abondoned their bail application.

Bonginkosi Zaca, Sanele Malevu, Melizwe Mjwara and Felix Mabaso appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday morning and were supposed to apply for bail.

Mabaso who is accused number four had previously abandoned his bail application and now all his co-accused have done the same.

Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe. Picture: Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has given President Cyril Ramaphosa until end of Friday to provide the party with an undertaking that he will not suspend Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Monday recommended the suspension of Hlophe.

“At its meeting on Monday, the JSC constituted without members designated by the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces [NCOP], deliberated and resolved to advise the President to suspend Judge President Hlophe in terms of section 177 (3) of the Constitution.”

Captain David Miller is delighted to be reunited with Rilee Rossouw in the Proteas team for the first time since October 2016. Picture: Getty Images

Rilee Rossouw batted with power and precision and Tabraiz Shamsi bounced back superbly from his mauling in the first match as South Africa levelled the T20 series with an impressive 58-run win over England at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Thursday night.

Given how comprehensively they were outplayed in the first T20, the Proteas surprisingly fielded an unchanged XI and Rossouw, who scored just 4 in his comeback match, made the most of his second chance with a fiery 96 not out off 55 balls leading the tourists to a sizeable 207/3 after they had been sent in to bat.

Arthur Zwane was not wholly pleased with Kaizer Chiefs’ showing against Sekhukhune. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky / BackpagePix

Arthur Zwane is confident that Kaizer Chiefs will be a better team when they return to competitive action in early August.

Zwane will be guiding Chiefs for the first time as permanent head coach this coming season. He has had a solid four weeks of preseason so far. And there is still a further week until the start of the season.

Chiefs begin their DStv Premiership campaign away at Royal AM on 6 August.