Weekend sport recap: Boks and Proteas look strong

On this edition of our weekend sport recap, the Springboks kicked off their season with a good performance against the Barbarians in Cape Town.

The Boks won 54-7, and this week they will be taking on Italy in the first leg of their two Tests at the Mbombela Stadium.

The Proteas also had a good weekend as they bowled Zimbabwe out for 251 and batted for the final hour of the day to extend their lead to 216 runs in the first Test.

The day also saw Keshav Maharaj take 200 Test wickets.

