Multimedia

Home » Multimedia

Weekend sport recap: Boks and Proteas look strong

Picture of Carlos Muchave Picture of Carlos Muchave

By Carlos Muchave and Jacques van der Westhuyzen

1 minute read

30 June 2025

04:07 pm

The Boks will take on Italy in the first of two Tests this weekend.

On this edition of our weekend sport recap, the Springboks kicked off their season with a good performance against the Barbarians in Cape Town.

The Boks won 54-7, and this week they will be taking on Italy in the first leg of their two Tests at the Mbombela Stadium.

The Proteas also had a good weekend as they bowled Zimbabwe out for 251 and batted for the final hour of the day to extend their lead to 216 runs in the first Test.

The day also saw Keshav Maharaj take 200 Test wickets.

NOW READ: OPINION: The absence of DRS technology in Zimbabwe is unacceptable

Read more on these topics

Cricket South Africa (CSA) Proteas Springboks (Bokke/Boks)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Where does Johannesburg’s air quality rank among global polluters?
News ‘Not much mutuality going on,’ says witness about texts between Mbenenge and Mengo
Crime Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Gama arrested for R93m Transnet corruption
Politics DA vows to stay in GNU to ‘fight corruption’, threatens motion against Ramaphosa
Opinion DA has got to keep an eye on ANC

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp