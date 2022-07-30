Daily news update: Ramaphosa on ANC, Krugersdorp arrests, and Tshegofatso Pule case

Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa at the party’s 6th national policy conference at Nasrec Expo on 29 July 2022 in Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the ANC today is at its weakest and most vulnerable since the advent of South Africa’s democracy.

“Our weaknesses are evident in the distrust, the disillusionment, and the frustration that is expressed by many people towards our movement and our government,” he said.

Ramaphosa made the remarks on Friday during his address at the official opening of the ANC’s 6th national policy conference in Nasrec, south of Johannesburg.

Picture: iStock

Two suspects were fatally shot and 65 arrested during a multi-disciplinary operation in Krugersdorp on Friday.

This after a multi-disciplinary team of law enforcement agencies and security companies, led by the Provincial Commissioner of Police in Gauteng, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, following an incident of gang rape and armed robbery where a production company’s crew was attacked in Krugersdorp, West Village, on Thursday.

Former president Jacob Zuma at the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture in Braamfontein. Picture: Neil McCartney

The Jacob Zuma Foundation has confirmed the former president will not attend his corruption trial in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday.

The foundation’s spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi on Thursday said Zuma is not required to be in court.

“Zuma, by direction of the court, is not expected to appear on Monday. In fact, he won’t be attending to be clear. That is the decision.”

Murder accused Ntuthuko Shoba appears at Johannesburg High Court, 22 February 2022, for closing argument in murder and being the alleged mastermind for 28-year-old Pule’s death. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Ntuthuko Shoba was on Friday sentenced to life behind bars by the Johannesburg High Court, for the murder of his eight-month pregnant girlfriend Tshegofatso Pule.

In March, Shoba was found guilty of premeditated murder for masterminding the killing of Pule.

Acting judge Stuart Wilson said there were no compelling reasons to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence for murder.

Julius Malema’s attacks on the judiciary just aren’t that convincing.(Photo by Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Felix Dlangamandla)

BBC’s news and current affairs journalist and presenter Stephen Sackur got a small taste of Julius Malema’s firebrand wit, when Sackur tried to get an answer about how the EFF plans to defeat the ANC in next year’s polls.

Sackur questioned whether the EFF would work with the DA to unseat the ANC because on its own, the party does not have the numbers to topple the governing party.

Picture: Michel Bega

The ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial leadership, which is pushing for the scrapping of the party’s step-aside policy, is in grave danger of failing its first test.

This is after ANC leadership from other provinces have indicated that they would not support KZN’s position on the scrapping of the step-aside policy, stipulating that party members facing criminal charges should step down from both their ANC and government positions.

SACP secretary-general Solly Mapaila. Photo: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Felix Dlangamandla

Newly elected SA Communist Party (SACP) secretary-general Solly Mapaila laid into the SA Reserve Bank (SARB) on Friday, accusing the bank of worsening the dire situation facing poor and unemployed South Africans, by increasing repo rates.

The SACP is part of the tripartite alliance, which also includes trade union federation Cosatu and the governing ANC.

The organisation has reiterated its stance calling for the total overhaul of the SARB fiscal and monetary policy to “assist in economic growth and job creation.”

People with face masks seen at a South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) building on 12 May 2020 in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Nardus Engelbrecht

The civil rights organisation AfriForum on Thursday submitted its written comments rejecting the proposed amendments to regulations, which increase Covid-19 grants.

The department wants to increase the maximum allowable income from R350 to the food poverty line of R624.

“The organisation has deep sympathy for the millions of people in the country who live in poverty. However, poverty is caused by government failures which have led to a 46.2% unemployment rate and the payment of allowances to 46% of the population,” said AfriForum‘s Campaign Officer for Strategy and Content, Reiner Duvenage.

Podcast and Chill host MacG ponders whether black voters should give DA a chance. Picture – Screengrab

Three days ago, MacG pondered something that many South Africans might have done before, on his Podcast and Chill Show.

“Is it not time that we give the DA a chance?”

The Democratic Alliance clearly saw MacG’s musings as well deserved pat on the back, and have since uploaded a small clip of the show on its Facebook page in which host MacG posed the question.

Irvin Khoza, chairman of the PSL with Acting CEO, Manto Madlala and Arne Rus, Carling black Label Brand Director during the 2022 PSL Press Conference at the PSL Offices, Johannesburg on Friday. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced a new competition called the Carling Black Label Cup.

In a statement, the PSL said that the new tournament will be played by four teams that will be voted for by the fans.

“We are proud to announce a 2022 Carling Cup, that is set to re-ignite fans and football rivalries like never before,” read the PSL statement.