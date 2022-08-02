Daily news update: Tembisa shutdown, Zuma corruption trial and proposed policy on SA’s immigration system

Citizen Reporter

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) has confirmed that two more people have lost their lives during the Tembisa service delivery protests on Monday.

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) has confirmed that two more people have lost their lives during the Tembisa service delivery protests on Monday.

The two bodies were found near the Customer Care Centre, where the Municipal Centre was set alight. This brings the death toll to four, Newzroom Afrika reported.

The cause of the deaths is unknown at this stage.

The first and second fatalities were reported in the morning, after protesters were caught in the crossfire between officers and other demonstrators.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi. Picture: GCIS

Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi’s mission to have a clear migration policy framework for the country could be realised as the ANC admits it has none since 1994 and is amenable to his proposed migration blue print.

Giving feedback on the national policy conference discussion on migration, ANC peace and security subcommittee chair David Mahlobo indicated the conference agreed to proposals from Motsoaledi that permits and visas system should be overhauled so there was clarity and proper legislation on migration.

Home Affairs would be capacitated to be able to carry out this function.

Former President Jacob Zuma will not be in court when his corruption trial resumes. Picture: Michele Spatari/POOL/AFP

The corruption case against former president Jacob Zuma and French arms manufacturer, Thales, has been postponed to 17 October 2022.

Pietermaritzburg High Court Judge Piet Koen on Monday postponed the matter, pending a Constitutional Court (ConCourt) appeal of Zuma’s special plea application to have lead state prosecutor, advocate Billy Downer, removed from prosecuting the corruption trial.

Zandile Gumede. Photo: Gallo Images

The Durban High Court has postponed the R320 million fraud and corruption case involving former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and her 21 co-accused once again.

This as the South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) successfully challenged a ban that prevented the media from filming and taking photographs of court proceedings.

Gumede and her co-accused on Monday appeared in court for pre-trial proceedings, after Judge Sharmaine Balton had adjourned the matter in July to allow some of the accused to secure funding for their legal representation.

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola (centre) at a media briefing on Monday at Saps Academy Tshwane. Picture: Twitter/ @SAPoliceService

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola says police are intensifying their efforts to deal with the recent incidents of serious and violent crimes in South Africa.

The management of the South African Police Service (Saps) briefed the media on Monday in Pretoria on interventions to address the crime picture in the country.

This followed the recent spate of mass shootings at taverns, mostly in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, and the gang rape of eight women in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg that has shocked the nation.

Real estate investment, Real estate value. Picture: iStock

The home loan origination partner of the groundbreaking Orlando Towers Estate development says the new estate planned for “the heart of Soweto” will empower local residents to invest in property and their community.

“We thought about how we can bring new jobs to the area and encourage people in Soweto to invest in their own property and see valuable returns,” says MortgageMarket CEO Tim Akinnusi.

“We wanted to create an affordable housing product that is no different from any development in Fourways or Morningside.”

