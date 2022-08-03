Maile condemns ‘criminal elements’ that hijacked Tembisa protests

Citizen Reporter

Gauteng Co-operative Governance MEC, Lebogang Maile, has condemned criminal elements that have hijacked service delivery protests by Tembisa residents.

Tembisa protests

Maile on Wednesday pinned the violence and vandalism during the Tembisa protests on criminals, saying they had sought to hijack genuine grievances raised by residents.

“When you listen to the memorandum that is being articulated, you realise that the grievances are genuine and these are issues that affect people on a daily basis.

“They have to be raised robustly, vigorously, in a systematic and organised way,” he said.

The MEC made the remarks on Wednesday, during a media briefing after he held a meeting with the City of Ekurhuleni.

He was joined by Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell, senior city officials, the Tembisa community forum and some local councillors.

PICS: Violent Tembisa protests will cost millions in damages

The MEC visited Tembisa after violent protests erupted in the area on Monday, over service delivery and utility costs.

At least four people died in the wake of the demonstrations that saw several cars and public infrastructure set alight by angry residents. Two of the four people who died are believed to have been killed while blowing up an ATM.

Service delivery challenges

Maile said some of the service delivery challenges raised by the community of Tembisa related to energy security and unemployment.

He said these issues required the assistance of the Gauteng provincial government and national government.

“In the process of engagement, we realised that there are many issues. Some of those issues can be resolved in the short term, and others in the medium and long term.

“And, at the same time, there are issues that will require national government and the province to work with the municipality,” he said.

Electricity prices

The MEC said residents’ grievances over exorbitant electricity prices would require the assistance of national government.

Maile said he had already contacted Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan for assistance in this regard, because energy security was the concern of most communities in Gauteng.

“We have already spoken to some of the ministers and agreed, like Minister Pravin Gordhan, on some of the issues, especially related to Eskom.

“It’s not only in Ekurhuleni; these issues affect our citizens throughout the province and across municipalities.”

The MEC committed to assisting the Ekurhuleni Municipality to find lasting solutions to end the service delivery protests.

He said he was happy that Campbell responded positively to the concerns raised by Tembisa residents during their meeting.

“The mayor responded positively to today’s meeting despite the fact that there is another scheduled meeting on Friday with the community.”

Campbell also welcomed Maile’s efforts to help in finding solutions to residents’ challenges.

“MEC the city welcomes you and we appreciate the efforts that you are putting in to assist us with issues that do not fall under our structures,” Campbell said.

Appeal for calm

Tembisa community forum chairperson, Zamani Sithole, said it was unfortunate that four people lost their lives during the protests.

However, he said he was pleased with the meeting with the MEC and Ekurhuleni officials.

“In the beginning of all of this, all we wanted was help with the issues that we are facing and now we are dealing with those issues,” Sithole said.

Sithole also appealed for calm from the community of Tembisa.

“Moving forward, let’s try and keep the peace for now until such a time we get to a point where all these issues are solved.”

Maile was expected later on Wednesday to brief the community on his engagements during a meeting.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

NOW READ: Tembisa shutdown – Second person killed in protests