How South Africa’s culture of non-payment starts at the top

Gauteng municipalities are owed more than R160 billion, but the most damning figure is what officials and councillors themselves owe

It is shocking to hear from Gauteng finance MEC Lebogang Maile that municipalities in the province are owed more than R160 billion.

But, even worse was confirmation from Maile that the rot starts at the top: officials and councillors owe R165.2 million in unpaid municipal bills.

A failure of integrity and example

These numbers speak volumes for the integrity of these councillors and officials. Honest, employed people – especially those in sheltered local government employment – pay for municipal services rendered, surely? Okay, we’re not so sure…

Another thing the figures confirm is the abysmal credit management of most of our cities and towns. If someone doesn’t pay, you cut them off, surely? Okay, we’re not so sure…

The culture of non-payment

It is no wonder that the culture of non-payment – the ugly cousin of the culture of entitlement – is a way of life in South Africa. Someone else will pick up the bill, won’t they?

And while the armchair socialists and communists may welcome this subtle redistribution of wealth from the haves to the have-nots, nothing runs forever without money.

If you could look into the future – which our politicians are spectacularly incapable of doing – then you would realise that the only redistribution which will eventually happen is that of poverty.

