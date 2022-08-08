King Misuzulu set to take part in traditional Zulu ceremony before coronation

Kgomotso Phooko

AmaZulu King Misuzulu is set to perform a traditional ceremony of entering the sacred kraal (ukungena esibayeni) ahead of his much-anticipated coronation this month.

King Misuzulu’s traditional ceremony

King Misuzulu will take part in the traditional ceremony at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal on 20 August, following his coronation on 13 August.

The announcement was made by the prime minister of the AmaZulu nation, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi on Wednesday.

“This ceremony is performed in line with Zulu custom in order for the King to fulfil the necessary rituals in celebration of his installation as king of the Zulu Nation,” said Buthelezi in a statement.

ALSO READ: Court dismisses urgent bid to halt King Misuzulu’s coronation

The royal family announced King Masuzulu as the heir to the throne following the death of his father King Goodwill Zwelithini in March last year and the passing of the regent queen Mantfombi Dlamini a month later.

Coronation

In March this year, President Cyril Ramaphosa formally recognised Misuzulu in terms of customary law and customs to lead the Zulu monarch.

“As the President of South Africa has recognised and announced His Majesty’s position, the king has ascended to the throne de facto and de jure,” Buthelezi said.

Members of the Royal Family and Amakhosi will be present at the ukungena esibayeni event. Buthelezi said members of the public were also welcome to be part of the ceremony.

The official handing over of a certificate by Ramaphosa to the king during his coronation at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban was yet to be announced.

King Masuzulu said the venue chosen was more than suitable for the handing over of the certificate.

NOW READ: Ramaphosa officially recognises Misuzulu as king of AmaZulu