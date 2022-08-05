Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
3 minute read
5 Aug 2022
6:01 am
News

Illegal miners: With pressure from communities, police can make similar arrests – expert

In a matter of days, police arrested more than 130 illegal miners in the area, despite the community’s previous complaints over the years about crimes linked to the zama zamas.

Kagiso residents gesture towards a police helicopter as residents of Kagiso block roads with burning tyres and rocks and attempt to hunt down illegal miners, 4 August 2022, during a protest against illegal mining and rising crime associated to the mining in the area. Picture: Michel Bega
Chaos erupted in Krugersdorp yesterday after Kagiso residents took to the streets and closed down the township to clean out alleged zama zamas (illegal miners) in the area. The residents blocked entrances and exit routes to Kagiso and demanded the closure of old mine shafts hijacked by zama zamas who the community accused of the gang rape and robbery of eight women last week at a mine dump in West Village. The Citizen reported hundreds of angry Kagiso residents organised themselves into different groups to apprehend alleged zama zamas in the area, which led to one death when shacks were...