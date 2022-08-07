Daily news update: Springboks victory, Cele’s imbizo, Tembisa probe, and an unruly penis

Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

The Springboks produced a brilliant performance to absolutely dominate the All Blacks and clinch a comfortable 26-10 win in their opening Rugby Championship match at a packed Mbombela Stadium on Saturday evening.

A boisterous crowd of over 42,000 people roared on the home side, led by a superb 55 minute showing from hooker Malcolm Marx in his 50th appearance for the Boks, with him an absolute menace at the breakdown earning him a deserved man-of-the-match award.

Flyhalf Handre Pollard enjoyed a sublime game with the boot, slotting three penalties, two conversions and a drop goal, while wing Kurt-Lee Arendse scored the Boks first try and was then red carded late in the match.

Picture File: Police Minister Bheki Cele in Pimville Soweto, 28 April 2022. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Police Minister Bheki Cele lead a Ministerial Crime Combating Imbizo in West Village, Krugersdorp on Saturday following protests in the West Rand over crime and illegal mining.

The imbizo took place in the same community where eight young women were gang-raped last Thursday during a music video shoot at a disused mine.

The alleged perpetrators are believed to be zama zamas (illegal miners) who live and conduct illicit mining operations in the area.

Protesters barricade roads in Tembisa, 1 August 2022. Picture: Michel Bega

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is investigating Ekurhuleni’s metro cops after four Tembisa residents died during violent protests earlier this week.

Mayor Tania Campbell went to speak to the community on Friday and promised to improve services for residents.

From Monday to Wednesday, thousands of residents brought the East Rand township to a standstill over high electricity bills, load-shedding and crime. Streets were barricaded with burning tyres, branches and rubbish.

Photo supplied

An East Rand man has described in terrifying detail how two pit bull terriers attacked him while out on a morning run in Edenvale on Friday.

René Memmel – a seasoned runner who has just started his training block for the Soweto Marathon, which will be run in early November – was attacked at 4.50 am on 12th Avenue, Edenvale, on Friday.

“I thought I was going to die,” said 38-year-old Memmel, who lives in Kensington but was out running in Edenvale.

Italian athlete Alberto Nonino competing in the 400m World u20 decathlon race. Picture: Twitter

Possibly the biggest stage that Italian Alberto Nonino has ever competed in as a decathlete ended on an uncomfortable and embarrassing note.

A video of the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali, Colombia has gone viral, showing Nonino struggling to keep his penis in place during the 400m decathlon final.

The 18-year-old began on a strong note, coming out as a favourite at the beginning of the race.

ALSO READ: