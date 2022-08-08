Daily news update: Phala Phala, trial for triple-murder mom, Springbok player ratings

Citizen Reporter

The Phala Phala scandal threatening to cut shot President Cyril Ramaphosa’s political career just won’t go away.

A new report by the Sunday Times claims it took the president a whole month to disclose that money had been taken from his private game farm.

Claims have been made by the country’s former spy boss Arthur Fraser, that the president was involved in an elaborate cover-up of the crime after criminals – allegedly working in cahoots with his domestic worker – broke into his property and stole millions of US dollars in cash.

Lauren Dickason was charged with the murder of of her three children – Liane, 6, and her twin sisters Maya and Karla, aged 2. Picture: Facebook, Graham Dickason

The murder trial of a South African mother accused of killing her three small daughters in New Zealand has been scheduled for mid-2023.

Lauren Dickason, and her husband Graham, emigrated to New Zealand with their three daughters, six-year-old Liané, and two-year-old twins Maya and Karla in September last year.

The family had been in quarantine for two weeks before being allowed to move to their new home.

Man of the match in his 50th Test, Malcolm Marx. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

The Springboks opened their 2022 Rugby Championship campaign with an emphatic 26-10 win against the All Blacks in Mbombela on Saturday evening.

The Boks dominated the majority of departments in a victory that has heaped more pressure on All Blacks coach Ian Foster and his team.

Read here how The Citizen’s Head of Sport, Jacques van der Westhuyzen, rated the Bok players, out of 10.

Radio legend Jeremy Mansfield has revealed he has terminal stage 4 cancer. Picture: Twitter

TV personality and radio legend Jermey Mansfield shared the heartbreaking news on Facebook to his 84,000 followers: he had terminal cancer.

“[I] have had it confirmed by the specialist surgeon leading everyone in the team looking after me that my cancer is confirmed stage 4, terminal and is now only subject to palliative care.

“This dream team (as I now refer to them) will now guide me through how to have as much fun in the time I have left and fulfil as many dreams, big and small, [as] I have in my bucket list. A new journey for Kari and the rest of our families start today,” he wrote.

Mansfield also suffered from leukaemia 13 years ago.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday arrived at Lanseria airport, Johannesburg ahead of the occasion of the SA–US Strategic Dialogue to be hosted by Minister Naledi Pandor on Monday. Picture: Twitter/@DIRCO_ZA

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in South Africa on Sunday to kick off a three-nation visit aimed at countering Russian influence on the continent.

The visit came after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov undertook an extensive tour of Africa late last month.

South Africa, a leader in the developing world, has remained neutral in the Ukraine war, refusing to join Western calls to condemn Moscow, which had opposed apartheid before the end of white minority rule in 1994.

A Palestinian man carries his daughter after evacuating his home during an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, on 7 August 2022. Israel bombarded Islamic Jihad positions in the Gaza Strip for a third day today as violence escalated. Photo: AFP/Mohammed Abed

Gaza’s top hospital director warned Sunday that medics are facing multiple crises amid deadly violence between Palestinian militants and Israel, with drugs and electricity supplies urgently needed to keep treating patients.

Muhammad Abu Salmiya said wounded people were arriving “every minute” at Shifa hospital in Gaza City.

“There is a crisis in medicine, a crisis in drugs, a crisis in electricity,” said Salmiya, the hospital’s director general.

