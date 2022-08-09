Daily news update: Another court loss for Public Protector, zama zama protest, army on high alert for violent unrest

Citizen Reporter

The High Court in Pretoria this morning has for the third time set aside an order brought forward by the Public Protector against Visvanathan Ivan Pillay, declaring it unlawful.

The court found that the Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, completely failed to give any notice to Pillay of the investigation, and he was, therefore, not granted the right to be heard on the remedial action that was being contemplated against him.

The Court declared such conduct a violation of Pillay’s Constitutional rights.

The Public Protector’s report into “allegations of maladministration and improper conduct relating to irregular procurement processes by the South African Revenue Services (SARS) in the appointment of Budge, Barone & Dominick (Pty) Ltd (BB&D)”, is her third attempt at bringing a bid against Pillay in the event of his early retirement.

Mohlakeng community members gather belongings of suspected illegal miners before setting it alight at a hostel, near Randfontein, on 8 August 2022. Photo: PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP

After another township in the West Rand became a hotspot for violence on Monday, police arrested 17 people as the community staged a protest against illegal miners in the area.

Community members burnt shacks in Extension 11 and ransacked two homes close to mine shafts.

One of the arrested suspects was found with an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Police said 13 people were arrested for being undocumented, three were arrested for illegal mining activity, and one for the possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Members of the SANDF with an SAPS officer can be seen in Mamelodi where they searched residents homes for items possibly looted from Mams Mall during the riots and unrest, 14 July 2021, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The author behind an internal SA Army and South African National Defence Forces (SANDF) memo that places battalions on high alert in case of potential volatile unrest, has denied the document was issued by her.

The leaked internal memo states the ‘situation in the Republic of South Africa is gradually deteriorating into unrest due to criminality that is taking place with the borders,’ which has been exacerbated by a perceived lack of action from security forces to combat criminality.

“It is foreseen that the SANDF might be called to play their secondary role, and in this case, it will be to support or cooperate with the South African Police Services (SAPS).

“It is in this regard, the SA Army Infantry Formation has been ordered to go on 25-hour standby in anticipation of deploying in support or cooperation with the Saps,” reads the document.

DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga (R) and the party’s chief whip in the Gauteng provincial legislature, Frederik Nel, at a media briefing in Johannesburg on Monday. Picture: Twitter/ @DA_GPL

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has announced it will table a motion of no confidence in Gauteng Premier David Makhura in the provincial legislature.

Speaking at a media briefing on Monday in Johannesburg, DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga said after nearly eight years of Makhura being in office, he had done nothing to change the living conditions of the province’s residents.

Msimanga cited – among other reasons – Gauteng’s high crime, unemployment and poverty rates as well as corruption in building projects as the reasons behind their motion of no confidence.

KwaZulu-Natal Finance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube has been announced as the premier-elect of the province. Picture: Gallo Images/ Sandile Ndlovu

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has chosen provincial Finance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube as their premier candidate, following the resignation of Sihle Zikalala last week.

The ANC made the announcement on Monday morning, during a media briefing in Durban.

Zikalala stepped down from office last Friday, after three years in the post. His resignation was prompted by his loss of the ANC provincial chairperson position to Siboniso Duma at the KZN ANC’s 9th provincial conference in July.

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi in court. Picture: Felix Dlangamandla/Gallo Images

The Ingonyama Trust and amakhosi are the only beneficiaries of the approximately 2,8 million hectares of KwaZulu-Natal land it controls.

These were the sentiments of advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC in response to questions and remarks on land restoration issues during the Dr Phyllis Naidoo memorial lecture at UKZNs MH Joosub Hall, Westville Campus, last week.

Naidoo, a teacher, lawyer and author of numerous books died in 2013.

Ngcukaitobi was a keynote speaker at the event under the topic: “Why land reform has failed in South Africa and what can be done about it”.

Uyajola99 host Jub Jub (Molemo Maarohanye). Picture: Twitter

Social media users have been left with more questions than answers after the country’s most popular exposer of cheaters – Jub Jub – has been accused of being a cheater himself.

An article by City Press, published on the same day that the new season of Uyajola99 aired – details accusations against Jub Jub from a woman claiming to be his fiancé.

In the article, 35-year-old Tumi Mthembu claims to have been romantically involved with Jub Jub for the past 19 years. Based on her assertion, the pair began dating when she was 16 and he was 23.