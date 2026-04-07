Knives out for Lesufi in the ANC after controversial EFF appointment

Lesufi said he had no choice but to include the EFF as a coalition partner in Gauteng.

Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s decision to appoint the EFF’s Nkululeko Dunga as the MEC for finance in Gauteng has left the ANC and its structures divided.

Last week, Lesufi announced Dunga as the new finance MEC, replacing the ANC’s Lebogang Maile, who has been moved to another department. Dunga will preside over the R180 billion of the province’s funds despite being fired as finance MMC in the City of Ekurhuleni.

Discontent inside the ANC

On Sunday, the ANC veterans’ league said it was concerned about this appointment because Dunga had been red-flagged in the City of Ekurhuleni, where he was fired as Finance MMC last year.

“The Premier of Gauteng is entrusting R179 billion into the hands of Dunga, who was relieved of his position in Ekurhuleni after allegations of poor financial performance and non-compliance,” said the veterans’ league.

“These moves bring no comfort to the residents of Gauteng, who expect their leadership to prioritise service delivery and stability.”

The ANCYL in Gauteng has requested that the party correct what it described as an “anomaly”. It complained that the reshuffled executive council lacks adequate youth representation.

The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) also raised the same concerns as the ANC Veterans’ League. Sanco is an ANC alliance partner.

Sanco Gauteng secretary Mpho Sesedinyane told The Citizen that his organisation is still adamant that Lesufi must resign.

“We are solid on that one,” he said.

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ANC denies resignation poster

There is alsoa poster circulating on social media calling for Lesufi’s resignation.

“Join the ANC PTT, ANCYL, ANCWL and civil society as we demand Panyaza’s resignation for the appointment of the corrupt EFF MPL Nkululeko Dunga and the ongoing funding of the EFF and MK party election machinery,” it said.

The poster further blamed Lesufi for the ANC’s decline in Gauteng in the previous elections. The party’s national office said this poster is not authentic.

The ANC in Gauteng has not responded to The Citizen’s questions concerning these matters.

Lesufi defends Dunga

Last week, Lesufi defended Dunga’s appointment. He told Newzroom Afrika on Thursday, that Dunga is talented and capable of the job. But he seemed incensed when he was later asked about Dunga’s qualifications at a media briefing.

“Just because Dunga has a different skin colour, you are asking about his qualifications. It is wrong,” he said.

Lesufi’s ‘calculated political gamble’

Political analyst, Theo Neethling said the criticism Lesufi is facing within his own party stems from internal political sensitivities.

“Some ANC members seem to view the inclusion of the EFF as ideologically problematic, since the party is also a direct electoral competitor. Others seem to be concerned about the loss of positions and influence for ANC figures, as executive posts are limited and closely tied to political power.

“There are – obviously – also fears that giving the EFF responsibility for a major portfolio could strengthen its governing credentials and potentially undermine ANC support in Gauteng. In short, much of the criticism reflects intra-party competition, factional dynamics and anxiety about long-term electoral consequences,” he said.

Neethling said it can further be argued that Lesufi’s decision may help advance his own political standing since he is hoping to get re-elected as ANC chairperson in Gauteng. Some believe Lesufi also has ambitions to become a national leader of the ANC at some point.

“By building a broader coalition and attempting to stabilise governance, he positions himself as a pragmatic leader capable of managing complex political arrangements – an increasingly valuable skill in South Africa’s fragmented political environment. Success in Gauteng could elevate his national profile and strengthen his influence within the ANC.

“However, the move could perhaps be best understood as both a governance strategy and a calculated political gamble, where institutional necessity and personal political positioning overlap rather than being mutually exclusive. In other words, demonstrating the ability to manage relationships across ideological divides – including with the EFF – could elevate Lesufi’s profile beyond provincial politics.”

Neethling said Gauteng is South Africa’s economic hub, and governance success there carries national significance.

“If Lesufi is seen as capable of navigating complex coalition arrangements, he may be viewed as a potential contender for higher office within the ANC or national government. This does not necessarily mean that personal ambition was the primary motivation, but career advancement could thus be a secondary consideration,” he said.

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