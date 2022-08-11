Daily news update: ANC KZN on Ramaphosa, Gauteng water outage and Magashule case

Citizen Reporter

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks at UJ Soweto Campus in Johannesburg on 8 November 2021. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) could back President Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term as president of the governing party.

Ahead of the ANC’s 55th ANC national elective conference in December, some of the party’s leaders – including Limpopo chairperson Stan Mathabatha – have already publicly endorsed Ramaphosa for a second term.

But that is not without a challenge from the radical economic transformation (RET) faction in the party, which is known to be a staunch supporter of former president Jacob Zuma.

Photo: iStock

Rand Water on Wednesday reminded residents of the 53-hour water outage, as part of planned maintenance to its S4 Pipeline in Gauteng.

Several neighbourhoods in Johannesburg and Pretoria will be without water from 5pm on Thursday, 11 August, to 10pm on Saturday, 13 August.

ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule addresses the media on 5 June 2019 in Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images/Netwerk24/Felix Dlangamandla

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule has been dealt a blow in his bid to set aside his suspension from the ruling party.

The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) on Wednesday dismissed Magashule’s application to appeal his suspension, ruling that there were no prospects of success, TimesLIVE reported.

A memorial service for the people that died during the Marikana massacre at the Gracepoint Methodist Church on 16 August 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney

The office of the solicitor-general announced on Wednesday that it would finalise outstanding claims of compensation of mine workers that were affected by the Marikana massacre by the end of August.

It has been a decade since the miners’ protest broke out at Lonmin’s platinum mine in Rustenburg, where 34 miners were shot and killed by police on 16 August 2012 and 48 miners were either unlawfully arrested or injured.

The court battle between Elon Musk and Twitter kicked off on July 19, 2022. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP)

South African born Elon Musk says South Africa is a very violent country.

The billionaire and CEO of Space X and Tesla was responding to questions on the Full Send Podcast about whether he had ever been in fights.

Elon Musk said being bullied in South Africa probably helped motivate him to achieve success in life and although he never started any, he was regularly in fights he didn’t want to be in.

Polygamist Musa Mseleku wives now have their own talk show. Picture: Twitter

Towards the end of season five of the reality television show Uthando Nes’thembu, it was revealed that Musa Mseleku had plans to take on a fifth wife.

As a polygamist this is expected, but the businessman received some backlash from his wives because he promised them he would not take on any other wives.

“I’m asking my wives to allow me to take a fifth wife, it’s no longer a question to me. I’m just waiting for them to say yes or no.”

Grant Esterhuizen 2000 Super 12 Series, Ellis Park, 5 May 2000 Cats 34 Blues 27 Photo Credit: Duif du Toit/Gallo Images

Former Springbok center Grant Esterhuizen has told of his being assaulted outside a night club in Mbombela following last Saturday’s rugby Test match in the Mpumalanga city.

The 46-year-old, who played seven Tests for the Springboks in 2000 and turned out for the Lions and Bulls, said he and some friends visited a club in the city following the Springboks’ 26-10 win against the All Blacks in Mbombela Stadium on Saturday night.

Bongani Zungu has been handed a six-game ban by the SFA. Picture: PA/Ian McNicol / POOL.

Mamelodi Sundowns are edging closer to securing the services of Bongani Zungu, who has been their prime target in this transfer window.

Zungu rose to fame during his time at Sundowns before he was snapped up by Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes.

He went on to play for Amiens SC and had a loan stint with Scotland side Rangers.