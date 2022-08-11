Home Affairs implements changes on passports to avoid another ‘Lebogang from Bangladesh’ situation

Citizen Reporter

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has announced changes to be implemented when collecting passports, in a bid to clamp down on fraud.

Briefing the media on the employment of 10 000 youth for digitisation of records, passport security and transit visas on Thursday, Motsoaledi said the South African passport had been in the news for the wrong reasons, further announcing the changes to be implemented to avoid this.

In March this year, 29 people were arrested for alleged fraud, corruption, contravention of the Immigration Act and possession of suspected fraudulent documents at a Home Affairs office in Krugersdorp, following intelligence received regarding the fraudulent passport allegations countrywide.

In June, Fahim Kazi became a news sensation as “Lebogang from Bangladesh” after he was arrested while trying to leave the country on 12 May 2022.

“What people don’t realise are the serious consequences and hardships that the country suffers when its passports are defrauded in this manner. The main one being that the integrity of the South African passport will be put into question, causing many hardship for South African travellers,” said Motsoaledi.

“It is for this reason that this state of affairs cannot be allowed to continue. Today, we are announcing the first of three steps to be taken by the department to secure the integrity of our passport, and make it foolproof for fraudulent acquisition.”

While people could apply for passports and collect them from any Home Affairs office in the country, but the department has put a stop to it.

According to Motsoaledi:

A passport can only be collected strictly from the office where it was applied for.

Only the person who applied for that passport can come and collect it by activating it through a fingerprint.

“This is, however, nothing new. This is a method that is being used to collect Smart ID cards,” said Motsoaledi.

Passport collection had been exempted from the rules because many travellers found themselves in a hurry to travel, while others, especially in the business world and other big institutions, could not always have time to come to the offices to collect their passports.

“Unfortunately, this privilege is now being taken away,” said Motsoaledi.

For minor children, their parents or guardians who helped them apply for a passport will be the only ones allowed to come and collect it and activate it using their own fingerprints.

“We must strongly warn that any passport collected using whatever method other than the ones announced today will not be activated and hence will be of no use to the holder,” said Motsoaledi.

“We are aware that this will inconvenience some frequent travellers and some busy people who might not have time but we are appealing that everybody has to be prepared to readily pay this price for the integrity of our passports.”

Motsoaledi also urged South Africans to constantly check their passports for expiry dates.

‘Emergency passports’

The Home Affairs minister further clarified issues around the so-called emergency passport, saying it was a “myth”.

“The so called emergency passport is actually a hand written document available only to a South African who is stranded in another country. This document allows them to return home and when they arrive, its usefulness comes to an abrupt end. For any South Africa wishing to go to other countries, they have to apply for a passport following regular processes.”

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde